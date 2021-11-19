Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers: Picks, Predictions and Takes

The Florida Gators are Columbia-bound for the second time in three weeks, this time heading to Columbia, Mo. with hopes to win their first SEC road game of the year after posting their third away loss in Columbia, S.C. on Nov. 6.

A win would clinch a bowl game berth for the Gators this year, which would be a decent consolation prize for a disappointing UF team and potentially give Florida a reason to hold onto head coach Dan Mullen entering the 2022 season.

Florida is considered a 9.5-point favorite, according to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 69 points.

You can find AllGators' predictions for the matchup below.

Zach Goodall (7-3): Missouri 31, Florida 24

Florida has yet to win an SEC game on the road this year. And after the showing South Carolina put on in Columbia (S.C.) two weeks ago, I'm not confident Florida will break the away losing streak in Columbia (Mo.).

Given Florida's defensive struggles this year, which didn't go away after Todd Grantham's firing, I can see Missouri moving the ball with relative ease on Saturday. Quarterback Connor Bazelak ranks fourth in the SEC with 2,318 passing yards, while running back Tyler Badie is the third back in conference history to post four games with 200+ rushing yards in a single season (joining Leonard Fournette and Derrick Henry).

Considering what Samford's passing attack did to Florida last week - an offense that Dan Mullen likened to making NFL-caliber plays - paired with UF's historical struggles to defend the run this year (see: the LSU game), Missouri surely could meet its season average of 434 total yards per game if not surpass that number against the Gators.

Perhaps Emory Jones can match Missouri's offensive output after his UF record-setting performance last week, or maybe Mullen will finally feed Dameon Pierce the ball as his offense takes on the SEC's worst rushing defense. One way or another, I have a feeling Florida is going to have to keep up with Missouri's offense in a hostile environment in order to pull off a win.

At this point, I don't like those odds.

Demetrius Harvey (7-3): Florida 56, Missouri 49

This is an interesting one for the Florida Gators. The team has yet to win an SEC matchup on the road thus far this season, and I don't know if they will do so going up north to Missouri. However, the team has proven to be one of the better offenses in the FBS and aside from the team's loss against South Carolina, haven't looked overly outmatched in that area.

Against the Tigers, the Gators will likely try to run the football early and often as I'm sure the Tigers will look to do against the Gators with their star RB in Badie. Thus far this season he's had four games of 200 or more rushing yards, and it won't be surprising to see it repeat against Florida on Saturday.

However, I still believe the Gators' offense can outlast the Tigers and that will ultimately earn them the much-needed victory as the season draws to its end. For Florida, they'll earn their bid into a bowl game, and perhaps even save Dan Mullen's job at the same time.

Brandon Carroll (7-3): Missouri 45, Florida 42

The Florida Gators enter Memorial Stadium on Saturday for a must-win contest against the Missouri Tigers.

This season has been a tumultuous one for the Gators. Struggling to find their footing following a seven-point loss to Kentucky in week five, UF has fallen rapidly down the totem pole in college football.

As a result, the coaching staff is fighting for their jobs down the stretch. Unfortunately for them, they hit the road where they have been abysmal this season, at just 1-3, to face a team that is fresh off a 31-28 victory over the same Gamecocks squad that thrashed Florida two weeks ago.

It’s do-or-die mode in Gainesville right now, and the odds are stacked against the Gators.

This game will be ultimately be decided by both teams rushing games. If Florida can outduel SEC leading rusher Tyler Badie and the Missouri rushing attack with Dameon Pierce, Malik Davis and Nay'Quan Wright, they can walk off Faurot Field with their first SEC road win of the season.

I think that Florida will be able to produce offensively and continue the success they had against Samford. However, the undisciplined nature of their defense will cause issues in contain.

Badie will have his way against the Gators defense and prove to be too much for Florida to win on the road. The Gators fall to 5-6 on the season and enter their final game at home against Florida State in dire need of a win to establish bowl eligibility.

Ethan Budowsky (6-3): Missouri 31, Florida 27

It is hard to predict the Gators winning any game with the turmoil the program is currently in. The truth is Dan Mullen must continue to win in order to keep his job through the end of the year.

The good news for the Gators is they were given a gift by the scheduling gods and won’t play an 11 A.M. CT game in Colombia this week. They usually sleepwalk through those games and the 3 P.M start should make them less susceptible to a crushing loss.

With that being said, I can’t possibly predict a win right now. Florida gave up an unfathomable 52 points to FCS Samford last weekend. Mizzou always plays the Gators tough and the cold weather will not help. There may be a little reverse jinx in this, but I think the Gators are in for a program-defining loss this weekend.

