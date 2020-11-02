Photo credit: University of Florida athletic association

In the past, this post-game series has been referred to as The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly and provides additional observations that fall into those three categories after each Florida contest.

As a result of the Gators' most complete performance of the year—beating the Missouri Tigers in dominant fashion—I thought it was appropriate to take a different approach.

This week the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly undergoes a temporary name change to capture the full range of headlines that can be drawn from the contest that saw the Gators move to 3-1 on the 2020 season.

That is why this week's edition is: Good, Better, and Best. So without further ado, let’s get this show on the road.

Good: Execution

Starting rather slow on the football's offensive side as many, including myself, expected, Florida began the game looking as if the two-week limbo period took a hard toll on one of the nation's best units.

In what seemed to be a flipping of the script of sorts given the fact that the defense was holding their own, the Gators offense struggled to find their way into the end zone and were forced into two field goals attempts in their first two-possession.

Through nearly two quarters, Florida was on a standstill, waiting for their first big breakthrough moment of the game.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask went 10 of 18 for 170 yards and a pick-six before the first scoring drive that began with 3:51 remaining in the second quarter, and Florida was trailing to the Tigers 7 to 6. From that point forward, Trask stayed consistent in terms of completions, attempts, and yards—throwing 11 completions on 18 attempts for 175 yards—however, the aspect of the game that changed was the execution.

Trask added four touchdowns and no turnovers from that point forward, showing his ability to overcome the early adversity and execute at a high level when needed.

Highlighted by one of many unreal plays made by Kadarius Toney already this season, Florida would follow nearly 17 touchdown-less minutes with two scores in less than four minutes.

A Toney touchdown, a forced fumble and recovery, followed by another Toney touchdown would provide the spark they needed just before the half.

Ultimately, the lack of execution seen in the first 16 minutes and nine seconds on the game was no more, and Florida began clicking on all cylinders en route to a 41 point performance.

Better: Starting Defense Holds Mizzou to 3 Points

Coming into their fourth contest on the season as the 93rd ranked overall defense out of 103 eligible teams, the baggage that Todd Grantham’s unit carried into the Swamp included issues with communication, poor fundamentals, and players playing out of position by way of need.

Adding that fact that three veteran starters in the back end would be announced as inactive just before game time, the “bad news” kept rolling in for the defense.

To the surprise of many, Florida didn’t take the even further regression that has already been labeled as beyond repair; the program's future took advantage of a rare opportunity.

Bending but not breaking like the Florida defenses of old, the Gators starting unit didn’t allow a single offensive point until the fourth quarter when the Tigers added a field goal to the board.

Showing a few signs that could create areas for concern—specifically lapses in coverage that they caught breaks with due to significant drops or penalties—room for improvement still stands.

However, 248 yards and a 17-point performance—in which their only touchdowns came via a pick-six and a garbage time score versus the second unit—for the Tigers was more than anyone could have asked for.

In the midst of all the absences, Florida witnessed the return of senior defensive lineman and on-field leader Kyree Campbell and an increased physicality from the unit as a whole, ultimately lifting them to the level of play Gator Nation has been in search of since Week 1.

Best: Resiliency

Given the number of questions and uncertainty that the Gators faced before, during, and after their butt whooping of Mizzou, the 41-17 becomes just that much more impressive.

Starting with a COVID-19 outbreak within the program that halted all activities for 14-days, Florida went into the Missouri games with the idea of being rusty as a significant concern.

Add the fact that they were missing multiple starters on an already poorly performing defensive unit, and that spells trouble.

However, despite those unknowns, the Gators were able to overcome the obstacles that were put in their way for their third win of the young season.

Led by a wave of youth athletes like Rashad Torrence II, the Gators not only conquered the Tigers on Halloween night but found themselves produce their best product of football on the year.