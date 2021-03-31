How to Watch the Florida Gators 2021 Pro Day

Everything you need to know before the Florida Gators begin their pro day.

Without an NFL Combine for prospects to show off their skills in front of NFL decision-makers, pro days have become more crucial than ever for NFL scouts.

The Florida Gators are set to kick off their 2021 pro day today, hosting pro football personnel to observe a total of 19 former players conduct athletic testing drills, measurements, and interviews. Prospects will notably hit the bench press, conduct vertical and broad jumps as well as the 40-yard dash, 60-yard shuttle and position workouts.

You can find out everything you need to know about Florida's pro day below, including when and how to watch the event on television today.

How to watch Florida's pro day

NFL Network 'Path to the Draft Pro Day Special': Coverage begins at 11 A.M. ET and will be split between Florida, LSU, and Notre Dame's pro days. The show will encore at 8 P.M. ET on Wednesday night. The show will feature NFL Draft analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks, hosts Rhett Lewis, Patrick Claybon and Matt Smith, and other NFL Network media.

SEC Network: Coverage begins at 11 A.M. ET. and will be split between Florida and LSU's pro days as a part of a four-hour segment. Former Florida wide receiver Chris Doering will report from UF's indoor practice facility during the event and will be joined on-air by host Peter Burns and analyst Roman Harper.

Florida will also share footage and coverage on FloridaGators.com and the team's social media pages.

Who is participating in Florida's pro day

From the Gators' 2020 roster

QB Kyle Trask

WR Kadarius Toney

WR Trevon Grimes

TE Kyle Pitts

OT Stone Forsythe

IOL Brett Heggie

DT T.J. Slaton

DT Kyree Campbell

DT Marlon Dunlap Jr.

CB Marco Wilson

S Shawn Davis

S Donovan Stiner

S Brad Stewart Jr.

DB Nick Oelrich

K Evan McPherson

LS Brett Dioguardi

Former Gators' graduates and departures

OT Martez Ivey

TE Kalif Jackson

DT Adam Shuler

