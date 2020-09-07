Updates on Florida Gators' NFL Rookies Before Season Begins

NFL Football returns this week!

After one of the craziest and certainly most unique offseasons in football history, both college and pro, teams have begun to hit the gridiron across the NCAA with the NFL uniformly kicking off Week 1 on Thursday.

Amid the craziness of the coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected sports, it feels as if seven Florida Gators heard their names called in the 2020 NFL Draft five years ago, not nearly five months ago. Those seven former UF stars and several undrafted free agents from Florida are set to start their pro careers this week as well.

Some have moved on from their first roster; Some have moved up their team's depth chart. With that being said, let's check in with each Gators' rookie.

C.J. Henderson, cornerback, Jacksonville Jaguars

Florida's lone first-round pick and a top-ten selection in this year's draft, Henderson steps into Jacksonville with high expectations and a chance to make an immediate impact. The Jaguars traded their 2019 week one starting cornerbacks, Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, to new teams within the past year, meaning Henderson will start opposite of Ramsey's fill-in, Tre Herndon.

Henderson missed some time in training camp with an illness, unrelated to COVID-19, but otherwise looked the part in practice. Henderson made several big plays on the ball throughout different team drills, according to reports, and had his fair share of battles with Jacksonville's No. 1 wide receiver, D.J. Chark.

Van Jefferson, wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams

Missing the NFL Combine with an injury at 23 years old usually wouldn't bode well for a wide receiver prospect, especially considering Jefferson's production was a bit limited from Florida's heavy wide receiver rotation, leaving some scouts questioning his long speed and athleticism.

The Rams didn't care about those factors, though, as Jefferson isn't your usual wide receiver prospect. The son of a former NFL wide receiver who now coaches the position for the New York Jets, Jefferson has developed the mental and technical aspects of his game since he was a kid. The Rams were attracted to that in the draft process, taking Jefferson in the second round, well above where he was projected to go.

Since, Jefferson has seemingly taken off in the Rams offense, creating highlight plays routinely and earning praise from head coach Sean McVay and his teammates. Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic has even projected that Jefferson will start in the Rams' base 11-personnel offense.

Jabari Zuniga, defensive end, New York Jets

A year ago, the Jets drafted former Gators linebacker Jachai Polite in the third round to address their pass-rushing woes. Polite was released by the team before his rookie season even began, with fines stacking for tardiness and other issues, leaving New York once again needing help on the edge.

Thus, the team drafted the highly-athletic Zuniga, looking to peg him into their 3-4 defense at defensive end. It will be interesting to see how he is used consistently as Zuniga is a bit undersized. That could take some time to figure out, as Zuniga has only recently returned to the side fields after dealing with a quad injury for two weeks.

Jonathan Greenard, linebacker, Houston Texans

Greenard is "behind the eight ball a little bit" with a hamstring injury, according to Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. Prior to his injury, Weaver had said that the "sky is the limit" for Greenard, as he had been finding success setting the edge throughout camp.

Greenard made the Texans' 53-man roster and should factor into the team's linebacker rotation once he is fully recovered. Houston selected Greenard in the third round after he posted 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in his lone season at Florida after transferring from Louisville.

Lamical Perine, running back, New York Jets

Perine got off to a strong start in the Jets' running back committee, reportedly breaking off on several long runs in multiple practices. However, his camp was cut short by a low-ankle sprain last week, although the injury isn't viewed as serious and Perine should return to the lineup sooner rather than later.

Le'Veon Bell emerges out of camp as the Jets' workhorse back, but don't be surprised if Perine and veteran Frank Gore begin to take up touches as the year goes on. The Jets selected Perine in round four.

Freddie Swain, wide receiver, Seattle Seahawks

Despite being a late-round pick, dealing with a groin injury throughout camp, and joining a crowded wide receiver corps, Swain made the Seahawks 53-man roster. Once he's back to full-health, expect Swain to fight for punt returns as Seattle looks to preserve starting wide receiver Tyler Lockett's health, along with occasional reps in the slot.

Tyrie Cleveland, wide receiver, Denver Broncos

Cleveland was one of the last picks of the draft and viewed as a long-shot to make the Broncos roster. The team drafted two wide receivers prior to selecting Cleveland, one in the first round and another in the second, while also returning Pro Bowl receiver Courtland Sutton.

However, Cleveland impressed general manager John Elway with his size, speed, and special teams prowess in camp, which led to him making the squad. “Tyrie, he’s a big guy that can really run,” Elway told Broncos media on Saturday. "He knows that for him to make this football team he has to really show a lot on special teams. He did that."

Tommy Townsend, punter, Kansas City Chiefs

Townsend went undrafted but knew he'd find an NFL home shortly afterward, as the Chiefs had been in contact with him before and throughout the draft and signed him to a heavy contract for an undrafted punter. Once he signed, the Chiefs cut 15-year starting punter Dustin Colquitt.

In late July, the Chiefs released Townsend's lone competition for the job, Tyler Newsome.

Josh Hammond, wide receiver, Jaguars Jaguars (practice squad)

If there's one position the Jaguars are strong at, it's wide receiver. The Jaguars return a Pro Bowl receiver in Chark along with three seasoned veterans in Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole, and Chris Conley, after also selecting two receivers in the draft. There simply wasn't room for Hammond to make the 53-man roster, but Jacksonville quickly signed him back to their practice squad as an insurance policy at slot receiver.

David Reese II, unsigned

Reese originally signed with the Carolina Panthers after going undrafted but was waived on August 22nd. The Minnesota Vikings signed Reese four days later, only to waive him as the team finalized its 53-man roster. He has yet to sign with their practice squad or elsewhere.

Adam Shuler, unsigned

Shuler, the first former Gator to sign as an undrafted free agent after the draft, was released by Arizona on August 30th as the Cardinals began to trim their roster down. He has yet to sign with their practice squad or elsewhere.