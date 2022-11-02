Gators OL O'Cyrus Torrence Named a Semifinalist for Lombardi Award

Photo: O'Cyrus Torrence, Anthony Richardson and Nay'Quan Wright; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators right guard O'Cyrus Torrence has proven himself among the nation's elite players this season, regardless of position, and is being recognized as such. On Wednesday, Torrence was named one of 12 semifinalists for the 49th annual Rotary Lombardi Award.

In mid-October, Torrence was originally placed on the Lombardi Award watch list along with now-former Gators edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. On the same day, Torrence earned Midseason First-Team All-American honors from the Associated Press, proving to have lived up to his preseason award of the same significance to that point.

Pro Football Focus ranks Torrence as the nation's highest-graded offensive guard at the Division 1 level this season among qualifying linemen (min. 20 percent of the most snaps played by an individual guard in the FBS — 677 by Damon Kaylor of Ball State).

Through seven appearances, having missed UF's Week 7 bout with the LSU Tigers due to a short-term injury, Torrence has allowed zero sacks or quarterback hits and possesses a 90.7 offensive grade from PFF. His 93.0 PFF run-blocking grade is also No. 1 among guards and is more than seven points higher than the next best.

Torrence has yet to allow a sack in his college career, dating back 42 starts to his true freshman season at Louisiana. Such a stat is typically if not totally unheard of.

"The 49th Rotary Lombardi Award is awarded annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi," the Rotary Club of Houston shared on Wednesday.

"Further balloting will take place from [November] 4-14th at which time the Final Four will be announced on November 17th. Those four individuals will be invited to attend the gala award presentation in Houston on December 7th when the winner of the 49th Rotary Lombardi Award will be announced live."

