Florida Gators OL Sticking Around Despite Transfer Portal Reports
Florida Gators starting guard Damien George Jr. will be sticking around in Gainesville after all. This report comes after reports from Friday stated that he intended to enter the transfer portal.
He has one year of eligibility remaining.
According to Swamp 247, he is currently participating in practice ahead of the Gasparilla Bowl instead of Tulane.
The redshirt junior made 10 starts in 10 games played overall at right guard this season, totaling 412 offensive snaps. He earned himself a 73.4 pass block grade according to Pro Football Focus (PFF) and didn’t allow a single sack individually this season. This was an improvement from the four he gave up in 2023. He allowed seven pressures, which was an improvement from the 29 he gave up a year ago.
He missed the loss to Texas and the win over Florida State due to injury.
In those injured games, redshirt freshman Bryce Lovett was thrust into the starting spot. Lovett was recently named to the SEC All-Freshman team along with Running back Jadan Baugh, linebacker Myles Graham and long snapper Gannon Burt were the ones to receive the honor.
George moved over to right guard after moving between left and right tackle last season, his first with the program. He played in all 12 games, starting 11 of them. He started his career with Nick Saban at Alabama but received minimal playing time outside of the 2021 season.
The Gators can feel a sigh of relief knowing that one of their starting o-linemen will be sticking around after a breakout season.