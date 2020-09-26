SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

PFF: Two of SEC's 'Most Exciting' to Play in Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss

Zach Goodall

Two of the most exciting players in the SEC will face each other's teams today as the Florida Gators take on the Ole Miss Rebels, according to Pro Football Focus.

According to PFF analyst Mike Renner, Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts joins Alabama wide receiver/returner Jaylen Waddle, Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley, and Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton as the most exciting players in the conference, scheduled to kick off its season today. Waddle's Crimson Tide and Bolton's Tigers also face off today, at 7 P.M. ET.

Pitts emerged as quarterback Kyle Trask's go-to target a season ago, his true sophomore campaign with the Gators. Playing in-line, as a slot/flex tight end and even out wide, Pitts compiled 54 receptions for 649 yards and five touchdowns. Following his breakout, the 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end was accordingly named All-SEC and All-American by numerous outlets this offseason, and is even projected to be a first-round pick as an underclassman in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Plumlee won't start for the Rebels today, but he'll factor into new head coach Lane Kiffin's offense as a complement to starting signal-caller Matt Corral. As a true freshman, Plumlee started eight games after Corral suffered an injury early in the season, offering a dynamic rushing threat by posting 1,067 yards on 130 attempts (7.3 yards per rush), 12 touchdowns, and 29 rushes of 10+ yards in nine games, per PFF.

Through the air, the 6-foot, 200-pound Plumlee completed 52.9% of his 150 passes for 910 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions in 2019.

Pitts and the Gators will face Plumlee and the Rebels in Oxford, Miss., today at noon ET on ESPN. As the Gators look to build upon their No. 16 passing offense nationally from a year ago, expect Pitts to continue to receive plenty of targets.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kiffin Suggests Ole Miss, Florida Have Planned Pregame Demonstration

The Gators and Rebels coud be working together on a pregame demonstration.

Zach Goodall

by

GatorLad

Emmitt Smith Talks Pac-12 Football Delay, Conversation With Son E.J. Smith

With Stanford and the Pac-12 set to kick off its season in Nov., the delay could have had more benefits than expected, Gators legend Emmitt Smith details his thoughts.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss: Game Day Info, Odds, Where To Watch and More!

All of the information you need entering the Florida Gators seaosn-opener against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss: Rebels Name Starting QB, Per Report

Lane Kiffin has named his QB1 against the Florida Gators, per report.

Zach Goodall

Legendary Florida RB Emmitt Smith Previews Gators Season, Johnsonville Campaign

Gator Great Emmitt Smith talks Johnsonville Homegating, SEC football, and the Gators path to greatness in an interview with Sports Illustrated - AllGators.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss: Game Predictions and Takes

How will the Florida Gators begin their season against the Ole Miss Rebels? The Sports Illustrated-AllGators staff roundtable makes their predictions.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators X-Factor vs. Ole Miss: LB Ventrell Miller

In the first action of Florida's season, linebacker Ventrell Miller is the X-Factor for the Gators success.

Brandon Carroll

Gators' Marco Wilson, Ventrell Miller 'Excited' To Face Ole Miss Saturday

Two of the team's leaders on defense are ready to roll as they look to take on Ole Miss in the SEC's opening weekend.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Zach Goodall

Young Florida Gators Defensive Tackles Dexter, Humphries Prepared to Play

Given a lack of depth on the defensive line, Florida Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is confident that freshmen Gervon Dexter and Jaelin Humphries can step up if need be.

Zach Goodall

Florida vs. Ole Miss: Key Matchups That Could Decide the Game

Which individual matchups could make the biggest difference when Florida faces Ole Miss on Saturday?

michaelknauff