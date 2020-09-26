PFF: Two of SEC's 'Most Exciting' to Play in Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss

Two of the most exciting players in the SEC will face each other's teams today as the Florida Gators take on the Ole Miss Rebels, according to Pro Football Focus.

According to PFF analyst Mike Renner, Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts joins Alabama wide receiver/returner Jaylen Waddle, Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley, and Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton as the most exciting players in the conference, scheduled to kick off its season today. Waddle's Crimson Tide and Bolton's Tigers also face off today, at 7 P.M. ET.

Pitts emerged as quarterback Kyle Trask's go-to target a season ago, his true sophomore campaign with the Gators. Playing in-line, as a slot/flex tight end and even out wide, Pitts compiled 54 receptions for 649 yards and five touchdowns. Following his breakout, the 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end was accordingly named All-SEC and All-American by numerous outlets this offseason, and is even projected to be a first-round pick as an underclassman in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Plumlee won't start for the Rebels today, but he'll factor into new head coach Lane Kiffin's offense as a complement to starting signal-caller Matt Corral. As a true freshman, Plumlee started eight games after Corral suffered an injury early in the season, offering a dynamic rushing threat by posting 1,067 yards on 130 attempts (7.3 yards per rush), 12 touchdowns, and 29 rushes of 10+ yards in nine games, per PFF.

Through the air, the 6-foot, 200-pound Plumlee completed 52.9% of his 150 passes for 910 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions in 2019.

Pitts and the Gators will face Plumlee and the Rebels in Oxford, Miss., today at noon ET on ESPN. As the Gators look to build upon their No. 16 passing offense nationally from a year ago, expect Pitts to continue to receive plenty of targets.