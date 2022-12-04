Florida Gators to Play Oregon State in Las Vegas Bowl

Photo: Billy Napier and the Florida Gators; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Billy Napier's first bowl game in charge of the Gators will take place in the Entertainment Capital of the World, as Florida (6-6, 3-5 SEC) is set to take on the Oregon State Beavers (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) in the 2022 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

The matchup in Sin City will mark the first between Florida and Oregon State football in history. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, December 17, 2022. It will air on ABC from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Gators secured bowl eligibility following their Week 11, 38-6 victory at home over the South Carolina Gamecocks. The team struggled down the final stretch of the campaign, though, dropping its next two games to Vanderbilt and Florida State on the road to conclude the regular season with a .500 record for the second year in a row.

While Napier was pleased that the Gators were able to secure a postseason berth, the first-year SEC head coach made note of his "bigger aspirations" than bowl eligibility in November as he attempts to rebuild the program from the ground up.

“Those are things that are good. I’d like to think about going to bowl, but I’m not really worried about a bowl game," Napier said on November 12 following the win over South Carolina. "I’m worried about getting that group to keep improving.

"It’s not how we do it. You get consumed with the things that you can do better — being more efficient, having better relationships, better communication, better fundamentals, all these things that contribute to winning.”

As Florida begins to prepare for its final opponent of the 2022 season, all eyes are on a handful of contributors who could reasonably elect to bypass the bowl game with their football futures demanding attention.

13 players have already announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal following the season, several of which departed from the team in recent weeks. Starting wide receiver Justin Shorter also declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and shared his plans to skip the bowl game this past Thursday.

Will quarterback Anthony Richardson, defensive lineman Gervon Dexter and right guard O'Cyrus Torrence — considering their expected interest from NFL squads this offseason — follow in Shorter's footsteps or stick with the team at least through the postseason, if not for another year?

The answer to that question should become clear in the next 13 days.

