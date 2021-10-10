    • October 10, 2021
    Photo Gallery: Florida Gators vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

    AllGators' best photos from the Florida Gators victory over Vanderbilt.
    All photos via Zach Goodall of AllGators.com

    The Florida Gators were able to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss to the Kentucky WIldcats a week ago en route to a shutout, 42-0 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

    You can find AllGators' photo gallery from the win over Vanderbilt below, our largest gallery of the 2021 season.

    Florida Gators vs. Vanderbilt Commodores 2021

    RELATED: Takeaways from Florida's thrashing of Vanderbilt

    RELATED: The good, the bad and the ugly from the Gators' victory over the Commodores

    Although it was not a perfect win, the Gators handled their business the way they were supposed to against one of the struggling teams of the SEC, posting a shutout defensively and hitting their stride on offense in the second half. Starting quarterback Emory Jones posted a career day with 273 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception, with an additional 40 yards on the ground.

    Head coach Dan Mullen placed the blame for imperfection on the Gators' coaching staff, sharing admiration for his players after the contest.

    "I love our team. I love the attitude of our team," Mullen said. "We've got to do a better job coaching some things up, get it cleaned up and make sure the exactness of what we want is being executed on gameday, but [the] team certainly great attitude all week and I love the guys in that locker room and their mindset. It's our job as coaches to kind of make sure that the intensity level every snap of the game is where it needs to be at."

    Florida will travel to Baton Rouge, La. this week to face the LSU Tigers at noon on Saturday.

