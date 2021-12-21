Florida Gators Pick Up Ohio State QB Transfer

Billy Napier dips into the transfer portal for the first time as Florida's head coach, landing a quarterback who spent two seasons at Ohio State.

Former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller III announced his imminent transfer to Florida via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

The news of Miller's imminent commitment to the Gators comes less than a week after Florida's starting quarterback in 2021, Emory Jones, shared his plans to enter the portal following UF's Dec. 23 appearance in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Miller, a rising redshirt sophomore, spent the first two years of his college career with the Buckeyes after signing as a consensus four-star quarterback prospect out of Chaparral (Scottsdale, Ariz.), choosing Ohio State over the likes of Alabama, Auburn, LSU, and his home-state schools Arizona and Arizona State.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound passer appeared in five games at Ohio State, completing 7-of-14 passes for 101 yards and rushing seven times for 22 yards and a touchdown. Miller competed for the starting quarterback position before the 2021 season but the job was ultimately given to fellow class of 2020 enrollee CJ Stroud. Stroud finished the 2021 season as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

With Jones out and Miller in, new Gators head coach Billy Napier could hold a quarterback position for Florida's 2022 season as rising redshirt sophomore Anthony Richardson is in recovery mode from knee surgery, which he underwent after the 2021 regular season concluded.

Richardson, a Florida fan favorite, flashed plenty of potential throughout the 2021 season when he wasn't hampered by various injuries, completing 59.4 percent of his passes for 529 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions, while rushing for 401 yards and three touchdowns on 51 attempts.

