Florida Gators Post-NFL Combine Seven Round Mock Draft

Following the 2020 NFL Combine, mock drafts have been shattered. As prospects pushed themselves up or down draft boards at the annual scouting event, most projections from prior to the Combine have been modified.

And of course, as Pro Days have yet to kickoff, top 30 visits haven't begun, and with the 2020 NFL Draft still being about a month and a half away, there's no doubt that mock drafts will continue to look different on a daily basis, no matter where you read them. Even here at AllGators.

But with that being said, after assessing each prospect's Combine performance and each NFL team's needs in consideration of their selections in the upcoming draft, below you will find the latest Florida Gators seven round mock draft.

While most of Florida's six prospects included find themselves in the same round projection now as they did in our pre-Combine mock, each prospect has found a new home in this simulation. And following either an impressive or disappointing showing at the Combine, there are definitely some risers and fallers.

Mock Draft

CB C.J. Henderson: Las Vegas Raiders - First round, 12th pick

Henderson made NFL teams aware that his speed is no joke, clocking what was tied for the second-fastest 40 yard dash among cornerbacks at the Combine this year at 4.39 seconds.

Teams fall in love with speed like that at the cornerback position, and elite coverage skills paired with a long frame already put Florida's lauded cornerback prospect in first round conversation before he clocked that time. In three years with the Gators, Henderson recorded six interceptions and 20 pass breakups.

The idea of late Raiders' owner Al Davis being fascinated by speed might get a bit repetitive, but considering cornerback is one of Las Vegas' biggest needs this offseason, it's very possible that the Raiders could take Henderson in the top half of the first round and allow him to carry on that tradition of speed.

DE/OLB Jonathan Greenard: Baltimore Ravens - Second round, 60th pick

No, Greenard didn't run the fastest 40 yard dash among the defensive ends at the Combine.

No, defensive ends typically don't run 40 yards on a given play.

What mattered for Greenard at the Combine were the agility drills to test his bend and explosion, and Greenard posted great numbers in those categories. Fresh off of a 10 sack and 16 tackles-for-loss season at Florida, his lone in orange and blue, Greenard's draft stock has skyrocketed.

The Baltimore Ravens are on the verge of contending for a Super Bowl, but in order to get there, they'll need help along the edge. Given so, Greenard sneaks into the second round following his impressive Combine and perhaps can help Baltimore's pass rush take the next step.

WR Van Jefferson: Green Bay Packers - Third round, 94th pick

Jefferson missed the Combine drills after doctors found a Jones fracture in his foot, which he opted to receive surgery for. Though, his recovery is slated to last only 6-8 weeks, so he should be totally healthy right around draft time.

But even so, teams will naturally be a bit skeptical of the injury. It's unknown how long Jefferson has had the injury, and to make matters worse, it kept Jefferson from competing to boost his own stock. Thus, while he remains a third round projection at this time, he falls 24 spots in this mock to Green Bay from our previous projection.

The Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been looking for a competent possession receiver opposite of Davante Adams for quite some time, and Jefferson's floor as a polished route runner with dependable hands suggest that he could make an immediate impact in head coach Matt LaFleur's offense.

DE Jabari Zuniga: Philadelphia Eagles - Fourth round, 117th pick

Zuniga was named to the NFL.com NFL Combine First Team All-Defense along with Henderson, which makes sense after he finished top six in his position group during every drill that he participated in.

The issue is, Zuniga didn't participate in the three-cone or shuttle run, both of which are far better at projecting edge rushing success than drills like the 40 yard dash and bench press, which he excelled at. Though, Zuniga's 10-foot-7 broad jump and 33" vertical were also impressive and should translate well.

After an injury-riddled redshirt senior campaign and some questions left on the against tougher competition, it's just tough to see Zuniga skyrocketing up boards despite his performance in athletic tests.

All in all, while he enjoyed a flashy Combine, Zuniga's evaluation is still up in the air. He'll find a home, though, and the Eagles' defensive front would be a good fit.

Zuniga prides himself on being able to move around the defensive line as an end and a tackle, which could prove valuable to the Eagles' defense as they look to add a rotational pass rusher to the mix.

RB Lamical Perine: Buffalo Bills - Sixth round, 169th pick

While Perine crushed the 2020 Senior Bowl, taking home Player of the Game honors for the South team, the same can not be said about his performance in Indianapolis.

His size is great at 5-11, 216 lbs., but Perine clocked a concerning 40 time of 4.62 seconds and finished below average among running backs at the Combine since 1999 in all other tests, other than the vertical jump.

Though, Perine is one of the most balanced running backs in this class. His athletic profile will push him down boards, but with loads of experience as a one-cut runner and a pass-catcher at Florida, Perine will serve a running back committee well. As the Bills look to replace Frank Gore's touches in a committee with Devin Singletary, Perine would be a great fit in Buffalo.

WR Tyrie Cleveland: Los Angeles Chargers - Seventh round, 198th pick

Cleveland didn't repeat his 4.38 40 time from high school at the Combine, but his 4.46 at 6-2, 209 lbs. is still really good.

The Chargers have a very-well respected receiving nucleus of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Hunter Henry, and Austin Ekeler leading the charge entering 2020. Though, Los Angeles is set to part ways with speedy receiver and returner Travis Benjamin, and Cleveland makes perfect sense as a late-round replacement.

Los Angeles will have a new starting quarterback under center for the first time since 2006, so it'd be smart for the Chargers to continue stockpiling weapons. Cleveland fell out of the picture a bit at Florida while other talents churned out production, but the NFL has a legitimate interest in his size-and-speed combo.