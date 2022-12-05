Gators Postseason Transfer Tracker: OLB David Reese Entering Portal

Photo: David Reese.; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The newly-instituted NCAA transfer portal window first opens on December 5 after postseason bowl selections are made.

The Florida Gators' roster is certain to be affected when it does.

Numerous UF players announced before the conclusion of the 2022 regular season that they have or will enter the portal imminently, with some having already graduated from the university and possessing immediate eligibility to transfer.

Additionally, edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. was dismissed from the team in late October and proceeded to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. He's been joined by wide receiver Justin Shorter and offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence in pledging to go pro this offseason.

Florida expects the attrition to continue as the offseason approaches. Head coach Billy Napier shared on November 16 that some players have informed him of their intentions to transfer but plan to finish the 2022 season with the team.

All Gators is tracking Florida's 2022 postseason transfer portal movement below, logging both additions and subtractions to the roster as well as relevant portal recruiting updates.

OLB David Reese — announced intention to enter transfer portal on December 4

Fifth-year redshirt junior edge rusher David Reese announced on Sunday night that he will enter the transfer portal, making him the 14th member of Florida's roster to announce that he will do so.

After redshirting his freshman season and being sidelined for the entirety of the following campaign due to an injury, Reese possesses an additional two seasons of college eligibility to utilize at his next stop.

A season-ending injury in 2020 limited Reese to just seven appearances across his first four years at UF as he proceeded to not field a role in 2021. He finally became a full-time contributor in 2022 under head coach Billy Napier, appearing in 12 games in a key special teams role and in a rotation along the defensive front. Reese finished his Gators career with nine tackles.

DB Corey Collier Jr. — announced intention to enter transfer portal on December 4

Redshirt freshman defensive back Corey Collier Jr. is the latest Florida player to announce they will enter the transfer portal this offseason. An underclassman, he will officially be eligible to enter the portal on Monday, December 5.

The high school teammate and fellow class of 2020 Gators signee Jason Marshall Jr., Collier appeared in five games during his two-year stint at UF primarily in a special teams role. He recorded the first tackle of his college career this season when Florida hosted Eastern Washington in Week 5.

So far, 13 members of Florida's 2022 roster have announced their intentions to transfer this offseason.

Safety Donovan McMillon — announced intention to enter transfer portal on December 2

The bevy of portal entries continues for the Florida Gators as safety Donovan McMillon announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5th. He is the 12th UF player to announce his decision to depart from the program this year.

Coming out of Peters Township High School, McMillon was considered a promising pledge for the future of Florida's secondary in the 2021 cycle due to his physically imposing frame and functional athleticism as a coverage man with the ball skills to create takeaways.

He served as a reserve safety for most of his career, seeing sparing appearances throughout the 2022 season and a more considerable role in the final week of the season due to an injury to Rashad Torrence II. However, despite his lack of time on defense, the McMurray, Penn., native found a niche as a special teams ace for Florida, serving as a bright spot on the unit throughout his two seasons in Gainesville.

The sophomore safety logged 30 tackles and one tackle for loss in 25 games.

RB Nay'Quan Wright — announced intention to enter transfer portal on December 2

On Friday, fourth-year redshirt sophomore running back Nay'Quan Wright became Florida's 11th player to announce their plans to transfer this offseason.

Wright, a member of Florida's 2019 recruiting class, appeared in 29 games offensively during his UF career and tallied 167 carries for 688 yards and three touchdowns, adding 29 receptions for 332 yards and another score in the passing game. He opened the 2022 season as UF's starting running back but saw his reps decrease in favor of breakout stars Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne.

RB Lorenzo Lingard — announced intention to enter transfer portal on December 1

Fifth-year redshirt junior Gators running back Lorenzo Lingard thanked the University of Florida for "everything" in social media posts on Thursday, indicating that he is the 10th UF player with plans to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Lingard confirmed his plan to transfer as a graduate student with Jacob Rudner of 247Sports shortly after sharing his thanks on social media.

The Orange City, Fla. native spent three seasons at Florida following his transfer from Miami prior to the 2020 season. He sat out for the majority of the 2019 campaign while recovering from a knee injury that required surgery, suffered the year prior while Lingard was a true freshman.

In a limited rotational role, Lingard produced 26 carries for 150 yards and a touchdown during his three seasons with the Gators, adding three receptions for 31 yards in that stretch.

WR Daejon Reynolds — announced intention to enter transfer portal on November 30

Gators wide receiver Daejon Reynolds announced on Wednesday that he will enter the transfer portal, becoming the ninth Florida player with known intentions to transfer this offseason.

Reynolds, a redshirt freshman, will maintain three years of eligibility at his next stop.

The Springfield, Ill. native and Grayson (Ga.) High School product emerged as a contributor in Florida's passing offense this season as the Gators' wide receiver room experienced injuries. He peaked with 165 yards and two touchdowns against Vanderbilt in Week 12 and finished the campaign with 11 receptions for 244 yards and the two scores.

CB Avery Helm — announced intention to enter transfer portal on November 28

All Gators reported on November 28 that Helm, a third-year sophomore and former UF starting cornerback, intends to enter the transfer portal once the window opens. He's the eighth Florida player to emerge as portal-bound since the beginning of the 2022 season.

Helm finished his three-year Florida career with 31 total tackles and four defended passes across 22 appearances and 13 starts. Pro Football Focus credits Helm for allowing just 46 percent of his 63 career targets in coverage to be caught.

LB Diwun Black — announced intention to enter transfer portal on November 16

Black, a fourth-year junior linebacker, was removed from Florida's roster in Week 12 and will enter the portal on December 5. A fan-favorite, Black transferred to UF before the 2021 season from the junior college level after previously committing to the Gators as a high school recruit in the class of 2019.

Black appeared in seven games with the Gators, totaling seven tackles and one tackle for loss during his two seasons with UF. He also recovered an onside kick amid Florida's comeback attempt against Tennessee in Week 4.

TE Griffin McDowell — entered transfer portal on November 16

A graduate student, McDowell was the sixth Florida player to announce they will enter the transfer portal and he has already done so. That being said, McDowell remained with the team through the conclusion of the regular season.

The fifth-year redshirt junior appeared in 40 games during his UF career, primarily on special teams although he spent positional time across the offensive and defensive lines as well as at tight end this year.

TE Nick Elksnis — announced intention to enter transfer portal on November 15

Elksnis, a redshirt freshman tight end, will enter the transfer portal on December 5. He was removed from UF's injury report, where he had been listed as out since Week 6 with an upper-body injury, in Week 12 as he is no longer with the program.

A former Penn State commitment who flipped to Florida in the class of 2021, Elksnis did not post a reception across his eight career appearances with the Gators.

WR Trent Whittemore — entered transfer portal on November 14

A local recruit from Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz, Whittemore left the team and entered the portal before Florida traveled to take on Vanderbilt in Week 12. Whittemore graduated from UF over the summer, allowing him to survey his transfer options immediately.

Whittemore showed promise as a possession receiver across the 2020-21 seasons, compiling 29 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed three-of-four passes for 41 yards and two touchdowns in that stretch. However, injuries limited Whittemore to just 17 games in that span, and he only caught four passes for 87 yards in six games this season.

Whittemore's younger brother Creed, a fellow Buchholz product and former 2023 commit to Florida, flipped his pledge to Mississippi State in October.

DB Kamar Wilcoxson — announced intention to enter transfer portal on November 3

Wilcoxson was the third Florida player to announce he would enter the portal during the season. He left the team prior to the Gators' matchup with Texas A&M.

Wilcoxson signed with the Gators as a late addition to their 2020 recruiting class at the age of 17 after reclassifying from the class of 2021. Although he earned playing time as a true freshman and even recorded a takeaway, Wilcoxson suffered a season-ending knee injury during the 2021 preseason and could not re-emerge in UF's secondary this year.

LS Marco Ortiz — entered transfer portal on October 26

Ortiz, Florida's Week 1 starting long snapper, entered the portal just before the Gators' matchup with Georgia. He has remained with the team while inactive due to an upper-body injury he suffered in the season-opener against Utah.

Redshirt freshman Rocco Underwood performed well in Ortiz's absence throughout the campaign. Barring a class of 2023 commitment at the position, Ortiz's departure will decrease Florida's scholarship count at long snapper to one (Underwood).

Ortiz spent five years at UF and appeared in 16 games, starting 14.

OL Josh Braun — announced intention to enter transfer portal on October 18

Braun was the first member of Florida's roster to leave the team during the 2022 season, announcing his intention to transfer just before completing his classes to earn his degree. He has begun to visit other programs and made his way to Florida State on November 15.

The Live Oak (Fla.) Suwannee product flipped his class of 2020 commitment from Georgia to Florida just prior to the early signing period. Braun would go on to spend over two seasons with the Gators, appearing in 26 games with seven starts in 2021.

