Florida Gators Practice Report: Cormani McClain Returns, Montrell Johnson Working
The Florida Gators on Wednesday continued fall camp with another practice. Media were allowed to attend for a short portion of that practice.
Gators Illustrated was in attendance and spent the time viewing the offensive line.
Here are the main takeaways.
Offensive Line Rotation
The offensive line room has dealt with a multitude of injuries, albeit minor, throughout fall camp. Wednesday’s practice showed the group at its healthiest so far.
Caden Jones, Fletcher Westphal and Kamryn Waites, who have all had recent minor injuries, were full-go.
Overall, the offensive line was seen working on steps, punches and moving up to the next level. The line was split into two groups divided by the right side of the line and the left side.
To no surprise, Damieon George Jr. and Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson were seen with what appeared to be the right side of the line, while Knijeah Harris and Austin Barber led the left side.
Jake Slaughter, Jason Zandamela and Rod Kearney handled center duties with Kearney also working a bit at right guard. Jones joined Kearney on the right group while Kearney took reps at guard.
The left side depth was made up by Mark Pitts and Devon Manuel immediately behind Harris and Barber.
There wasn’t much revealed specifically about the offensive line as the media is only allowed to see so much, but it appears that the offensive line’s depth and rotation is beginning to take shape.
Injury Report
Wednesday’s practice revealed some positive updates and one concern in the injury reports.
To start, running back Montrell Johnson Jr., who’s listed as week-to-week after a minor knee procedure, was seen running on the treadmill separate from the rest of the team.
Meanwhile, corner Cormani McClain, who’s missed multiple practices and the scrimmage with an eye injury, was full-go and participating in individual drills for the first time since last week.
Wide receiver Eugene Wilson III, who was seen in a regular practice uniform, did not run routes with the receivers and was seen walking with a minor limp. It appeared that his absence from routes was purely precautionary.
Gators Illustrated only noted two players in non-contact jerseys: safety Bryce Thornton and offensive lineman Bryce Lovett.
Gators Illustrated’s Clip of the Day
The most-recent addition to the receiving corps may be one of the Gators’ best. Arizona State transfer Elijhah Badger has shined in the brief open portion of camp with crisp routes, good speed and soft hands.
He put that all on display on Wednesday in a crossing route, which was aided by a nice throw from quarterback Graham Mertz.
It’s unclear yet exactly what Badger’s role in the offense and where he’ll sit on the depth chart, but it’s evident that he’s expected to have a major role in the passing attack this season.
Upcoming Practice/Media Schedule
All times are tentative, and the practice viewing periods range anywhere from 10-to-15 minutes long.
Friday, Aug. 16
- 10:40 a.m.: Viewing period
Saturday, Aug. 17 (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)
- 2:30 p.m.: Viewing period
Monday, Aug. 19
- 6:30 p.m. Billy Napier Media Availability