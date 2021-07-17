Three Gators on SI Publisher's 2021 Preseason All-SEC Team

Three Florida Gators on SI Publisher's 2021 Preseason All-SEC Team
The 2021 college football season is on our doorstep as media days have begun to take place across the country.
Which, of course, has media outlets nationwide putting together their lists of All-Conference teams and season-long predictions, including here at Sports Illustrated.
SEC team publishers on the SI network teamed up to create a Preseason All-SEC team, and after the voting concluded, three Florida Gators made the cut: Cornerback Kaiir Elam is UF's lone first-teamer, while defensive lineman Zachary Carter and edge rusher (linebacker) Brenton Cox Jr. are on the second-team squad.
That's quite an accomplishment for Florida, being a season removed from the Gators owning one of the worst defenses the team has fielded in recent memory.
However, don't be mistaken, each of these players are worthy of being honored. Elam was named a First-Team All-SEC defensive back by coaches following his 2020 campaign, which ended in two interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He was also named a second-team Preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation in late June.
Carter, meanwhile, was Florida's most consistent and disruptive defensive lineman in 2020, his first season as a starter. Carter put together 35 tackles, five sacks, and nine tackles for loss as a redshirt junior, and elected to return to UF for a final season to raise his NFL Draft stock. He will represent Florida alongside linebacker Ventrell Miller and head coach Dan Mullen at SEC Media Days on July 19.
Cox is the biggest projection of the three Gators on the list, but again, for good reason. In his first season at Florida after transferring from Georgia, Cox recorded 3.5 sacks and ten tackles for loss, while playing through a Jones fracture in his left foot.
A highly athletic edge rusher, expectations are high for Cox in 2020 once he has fully recovered from an offseason surgery on his injured foot. Playing at full strength, Cox has the ability to create far more sacks and consistently put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
You can find the entire All-SEC team, including first and second-team squads, predicted players of the year, conference rankings, and SEC champion compiled by the group of Sports Illustrated's SEC publishers below.
The selection process went as follows:
• Instead of two running backs, three wide receivers were selected.
• Defensively, there was no set formation used. The core voting featured three linemen, three linebackers and four defensive backs, with the final spot going to the player with the most overall votes. It turned out to be a defensive back on both the first and second teams.
• Ties were not broken.
• Every school in the SEC had players receive votes.
First team
Offense
QB: JT Daniels, Georgia
RB: Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR: John Metchie III, Alabama
WR: Treylon Burks, Arkansas
WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU
TE: Jalen Wydermeyer, Texas A&M
OL: Evan Neal, Alabama
OL: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL: Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Defense
DL: Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
DL: Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB: Christian Harris, Alabama
LB: Zakoby McClain, Auburn
DB: Derek Stingley, LSU
DB: Kaiir Elam, Florida
DB: Eli Ricks, LSU
DB: Josh Jobe, Alabama
DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama
Specialists
K: Cade York, LSU
P: Jake Camarda, Georgia
PR: Derek Stingley, LSU
KR: Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Second team
Offense
QB: Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB: Kevin Harris, South Carolina
WR: Dontario Drummond, LSU
WR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR: Arik Gilbert, Georgia/Jaden Walley, Mississippi State
TE: Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL: Edward Ingram, LSU
OL: Cade Mays, Tennessee
OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL: Warren McClendon, Georgia/Charles Cross, Mississippi State
C: Nick Brahms, Auburn/Liam Shanahan, LSU
Defense
DL: Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
DL: Sam Williams Ole Miss
DL: Zachary Carter, Florida
LB: Grant Morgan, Arkansas
LB: Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB: Brenton Cox, Florida; Owen Pappoe, Auburn; Mike Jones Jr., LSU
DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB: Tykee Smith, Georgia
DB: Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB: Smoke Monday, Auburn
DB: Lewis Cine, Georgia/Derion Kendrick, Georgia
Specialists
K: Will Reichard, Alabama; Anders Carlson, Auburn
P: Paxton Brooks, Tennessee; Mac Brown, Ole Miss
PR: Kearis Jackson, Georgia/Ainias Smith Texas A&M
KR: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Predicted Players of the Year
Offense: JT Daniels, Georgia
Defense: Christian Harris, Alabama/Derek Stingley, LSU
Special teams: Jake Camarda, Georgia
Predicted Order of Finish
East
1 Georgia
2 Florida
3 Kentucky
4 Missouri
5 South Carolina
6 Tennessee
7 Vanderbilt
West
1 Alabama
2 Texas A&M
3 Ole Miss
4 LSU
5 Auburn
6 Arkansas
7 Mississippi State
SEC champion: Georgia