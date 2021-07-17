Three Gators on SI Publisher's 2021 Preseason All-SEC Team

The group of Sports Illustrated's SEC publishers included three Florida Gators' defenders on its 2021 Preseason All-SEC team.

The 2021 college football season is on our doorstep as media days have begun to take place across the country.

Which, of course, has media outlets nationwide putting together their lists of All-Conference teams and season-long predictions, including here at Sports Illustrated.

SEC team publishers on the SI network teamed up to create a Preseason All-SEC team, and after the voting concluded, three Florida Gators made the cut: Cornerback Kaiir Elam is UF's lone first-teamer, while defensive lineman Zachary Carter and edge rusher (linebacker) Brenton Cox Jr. are on the second-team squad.

That's quite an accomplishment for Florida, being a season removed from the Gators owning one of the worst defenses the team has fielded in recent memory.

However, don't be mistaken, each of these players are worthy of being honored. Elam was named a First-Team All-SEC defensive back by coaches following his 2020 campaign, which ended in two interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He was also named a second-team Preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation in late June.

Carter, meanwhile, was Florida's most consistent and disruptive defensive lineman in 2020, his first season as a starter. Carter put together 35 tackles, five sacks, and nine tackles for loss as a redshirt junior, and elected to return to UF for a final season to raise his NFL Draft stock. He will represent Florida alongside linebacker Ventrell Miller and head coach Dan Mullen at SEC Media Days on July 19.

Cox is the biggest projection of the three Gators on the list, but again, for good reason. In his first season at Florida after transferring from Georgia, Cox recorded 3.5 sacks and ten tackles for loss, while playing through a Jones fracture in his left foot.

A highly athletic edge rusher, expectations are high for Cox in 2020 once he has fully recovered from an offseason surgery on his injured foot. Playing at full strength, Cox has the ability to create far more sacks and consistently put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

You can find the entire All-SEC team, including first and second-team squads, predicted players of the year, conference rankings, and SEC champion compiled by the group of Sports Illustrated's SEC publishers below.

The selection process went as follows:

• Instead of two running backs, three wide receivers were selected.

• Defensively, there was no set formation used. The core voting featured three linemen, three linebackers and four defensive backs, with the final spot going to the player with the most overall votes. It turned out to be a defensive back on both the first and second teams.

• Ties were not broken.

• Every school in the SEC had players receive votes.

First team

Offense

QB: JT Daniels, Georgia

RB: Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR: John Metchie III, Alabama

WR: Treylon Burks, Arkansas

WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU

TE: Jalen Wydermeyer, Texas A&M

OL: Evan Neal, Alabama

OL: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL: Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Defense

DL: Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

DL: Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB: Christian Harris, Alabama

LB: Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB: Derek Stingley, LSU

DB: Kaiir Elam, Florida

DB: Eli Ricks, LSU

DB: Josh Jobe, Alabama

DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama

Specialists

K: Cade York, LSU

P: Jake Camarda, Georgia

PR: Derek Stingley, LSU

KR: Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Second team

Offense

QB: Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB: Kevin Harris, South Carolina

WR: Dontario Drummond, LSU

WR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR: Arik Gilbert, Georgia/Jaden Walley, Mississippi State

TE: Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL: Edward Ingram, LSU

OL: Cade Mays, Tennessee

OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL: Warren McClendon, Georgia/Charles Cross, Mississippi State

C: Nick Brahms, Auburn/Liam Shanahan, LSU

Defense

DL: Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

DL: Sam Williams Ole Miss

DL: Zachary Carter, Florida

LB: Grant Morgan, Arkansas

LB: Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB: Brenton Cox, Florida; Owen Pappoe, Auburn; Mike Jones Jr., LSU

DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB: Tykee Smith, Georgia

DB: Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB: Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB: Lewis Cine, Georgia/Derion Kendrick, Georgia

Specialists

K: Will Reichard, Alabama; Anders Carlson, Auburn

P: Paxton Brooks, Tennessee; Mac Brown, Ole Miss

PR: Kearis Jackson, Georgia/Ainias Smith Texas A&M

KR: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Predicted Players of the Year

Offense: JT Daniels, Georgia

Defense: Christian Harris, Alabama/Derek Stingley, LSU

Special teams: Jake Camarda, Georgia

Predicted Order of Finish

East

1 Georgia

2 Florida

3 Kentucky

4 Missouri

5 South Carolina

6 Tennessee

7 Vanderbilt

West

1 Alabama

2 Texas A&M

3 Ole Miss

4 LSU

5 Auburn

6 Arkansas

7 Mississippi State

SEC champion: Georgia