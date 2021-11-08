Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Florida Gators Promote Christian Robinson to Interim Defensive Coordinator

    Christian Robinson will take over as the Florida Gators' interim defensive coordinator following Todd Grantham's Sunday night dismissal.
    Photo: Alex Shepherd; Credit: Alex Shepherd

    The Florida Gators are promoting linebackers coach Christian Robinson to interim defensive coordinator following Sunday night's firing of Todd Grantham.

    Robinson, 31, is expected to maintain his role as linebackers coach in addition to calling plays for Florida's defense throughout the remainder of the 2021 season, AllGators has learned. Paul Pasqualoni, a special assistant to the head coach, has been promoted from his position to an unspecified on-field role for Florida's remaining three games, likely to assist Robinson as he takes over as coordinator.

    Robinson has been a member of the Gators staff since Dan Mullen was hired as head coach before the 2018 season. He has since earned two contract extensions from the school and is well respected as a recruiter by the program. He is also the youngest member of Florida's on-field coaching staff.

    Florida's linebackers, however, have been hit or miss under Robinson's lead over the years. David Reese IIVentrell Miller and Jeremiah Moon have impressed as communicators and run defenders at the MIKE linebacker position since Robinson's hiring. However, former highly-coveted recruits in Mohamoud Diabate and Ty'Ron Hopper have yet to emerge as consistent contributors, and the unit has also struggled in coverage as a whole for the majority of Robinson's tenure. 

    Robinson's promotion is interesting as he has no previous experience as a defensive coordinator, while safeties coach Wesley McGriff, analyst Tyson Summers and Pasqualoni each have backgrounds as coordinators in some capacity.

    However, this move presents Robinson with an opportunity to impress the people in power at UF. Should Mullen hold onto his job for the 2022 season and possibly beyond, Robinson has three games to prove he could handle a full-time coordinator role for this team. If not, this experience could prove pivotal for Robinson if he is forced to find another job this offseason.

