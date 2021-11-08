Gators QB Anthony Richardson Injured Knee Dancing Friday Night

The Florida Gators are turning over its coaching staff, but its issues at quarterback remain troubled heading into Saturday.

Photo Credit: Alex Shepherd

For the Florida Gators (4-5), the changes that have been made - firing defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy - won't be the only major headlines heading into their game against the Samford Bulldogs (4-5) this week.

Speaking with reporters in person for the first time since spring, Gators head coach Dan Mullen says redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson injured his knee dancing at the hotel on Friday night.

Mullen mentioned that while Richardson was cleared to practice Thursday for his concussion, hurting his knee and getting treatment on Saturday made his status against South Carolina an emergency-quarterback situation.

“His MRI came back clean. He’s fine. He got cleared to practice Thursday for the concussion. So he only practiced Thursday then somehow he hurt his knee dancing Friday night," said Mullen.

"Then he did treatment all day Saturday but was fine to go play, could have played Saturday but having not practiced, coming off a concussion, and with that he was going to emergency-only situation. Then he was gimping around earlier today, so we’ll see.”

In his place was redshirt junior QB Emory Jones, the team's Week 1 starting QB, who also played the entire game against the Gamecocks, a matchup the team lost 40-17. Jones would complete 17 out of 30 of his passes for 258 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the team's losing effort.

As for Richardson, the redshirt freshman's status for this week remains in question it would appear.

Richardson started ahead of Jones last week against the Georgia Bulldogs but would look shaky in his playing time, completing 12 out of 20 of his passes for 82 yards and two interceptions. He would exit the game later with a concussion.

The team heads into this week against Samford in need of a spark, having lost in back-to-back games and three out of the team's last four matchups on the year. With both Grantham and Hevesy out, Mullen likely expects the spark to come through those changes.

Time will tell whether or not the changes will make a big difference, but the issue on the offensive side of the football at quarterback will be something to watch moving forward.

