Photo credit: University of Florida athletic association

In Florida’s blowout victory over the Missouri Tigers, a lot of things were executed to perfection on both sides of the football following a slow start.

With gameplay highlighted by Kadarius Toney’s hat trick, scoring three touchdowns, the bigger storyline falls on the defense.

Possibly the biggest struggle for the Florida Gators this season was the defense's inability to slow opposing offenses down in any fashion. Allowing 495 yards and 33.3 points per game entering the Missouri contest, the defense and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham were being heavily criticized for their performances.

On top of that, having multiple players out on that side of the ball, including starting defensive backs and multi-year veterans Shawn Davis, Marco Wilson, and Donovan Stiner, there were major concerns the secondary may very well regress even more due to a lack of experience.

With the possibility to create more communication issues than there already were in the first three games, a young secondary would step in to guide the Gators to a phenomenal defensive performance.

In fact, you can say communication improved, and freshman safety Rashad Torrence III would agree.

“Communication was great today,” Torrence said, following the game. “I feel like we all knew we were on the same page, and that really just helped the defense out as a whole. When everybody is on the same page, we all know what's going on, and we can just play ball."

Led by Brad Stewart Jr., who recorded six total tackles and one pass break up, the newly formed Florida secondary provided a much-needed spark to an overall stale defensive crew.

Following the 41-17 victory over Missouri, the true freshman safety in Torrence expressed the significance of making plays when his name is called and went on to praise the fellow players at his position for stepping up in such a big way.

"It's very important just making plays when I'm in and doing whatever I can do to help the team. When my number's called, I just gotta be ready. And it just so happened that it's been two games I've had the opportunity and I gotta go out there and ball," Torrence said.

This mentality was carried by all those throughout the locker room according to Torrence.“We wanted to play like dogs. We just really wanted to show everybody that there wasn't really a drop-off and that we all as a whole secondary unit can get the job done at a very high level."

Crashing down towards the football and breaking up multiple passes down the field, the unit’s performance was one of the most inspiring efforts they have fielded throughout the year.

Besides an early deep shot down the middle of the field—where Torrence and Stewart found themselves a few steps behind Tigers wide receiver Jalen Knox for a pass he would ultimately drop—Florida was in the right positions to make plays throughout the longevity of SEC East showdown.

The Gators allowed just 248 total yards to Missouri, including a season-best 208 passing yards. The Tigers also converted on only 3-of-15 (20%) third downs, after Florida had previously allowed offenses to convert 58.7% of the time.

With depth likely returning to the lineup soon, Florida could find themselves rotating a number of defensive back with the added in-game experience they now possess—specifically in the SEC East Championship game on Nov. 7.

With the starting defense allowing just three points to the Missouri offense throughout the contest, a team allowing 33.3 points per game excelled in the starter's absence and have created hope for the Gators against Georgia next weekend.

Torrence feels confident that the defense can replicate this performance in the future as well.

“I feel like a performance like this is just going to boost other performances. It's just going to stack up, and we're going to keep repeating it.”