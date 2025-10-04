Gators RB Duke Clark Exits with Injury
The Florida Gators could be faced with an even thinner running back room. Duke Clark went down with an upper injury on the team's first drive of the second half. He was sent to the medical tent for evaluation.
It is unknown if he will return to action in the game against Texas. He is standing on the sidelines doing motions with his right arm after leaving the medical tent. This story is developing.
Clark is already filling in for Ja'Kobi Jackson, who is out on Saturday. They have already been without Treyaun Webb due to a lower-body injury.
The freshman running back rushed for 38 yards on nine carries (4.2 per carry). So far, he's impressed his veteran teammates on the staff.
"I would say, his mentality and just his ability, like, how mature he is now," Ja'Kobi Jackson said over the summer. "Like, from January to now, he's still a freshman, but, like, we wouldn't think he's a freshman. So just how he going day by day, every day in the facility and stuff and handling his business."
KD Daniels would become the secondary running back behind Jadan Baugh.
At the time of this article's publication, the Gators lead 22-7 over Texas, as they look to pull of the upset against a top-10 team in the country. Should they win, it would be their first FBS win this season and the third top-10 win of the Billy Napier era.