Priority Florida Gators WR Target Sets Commitment Date

One of the Florida Gators' top pass-catching targets on the 2022 recruiting board has set his commitment date.

The Florida Gators already possess two commitments at wide receiver in the class of 2022, but are on the prowl for more. The Gators have an opportunity to add a third pledge at the position from West Orange's (Fla.) Jayden Gibson, who has announced a commitment date of October 13 at 2 P.M. ET.

Gibson intends to select one of Florida, Georgia, Miami, Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee, Baylor, and Florida State as his college of choice.

Gibson, 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, was originally offered by UF in February and has since visited campus three times, including a late June official visit. Gibson enjoyed bonding with Gators 2022 quarterback commit Nick Evers, in particular, during his trips over the summer.

"That's going to be the dude I'd be with if I come here, so it was cool to get to know him," Gibson told AllGators in June. "[We're] family guys and that's cool. You can tell that we have similarities and we're alike."

Alongside wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales, Florida head coach Dan Mullen has been a vital part of Gibson's recruitment to UF.

"[Mullen is] real cool, but at the same time he's about business and that what's important to me," Gibson said. "To be like, 'You know what I'm here for, trying to win championships and get to the next level,' and along with being successful academically. You could tell that as much as he wants to have fun, as much he's a nice guy, he's also about business and I like that."

The Gators will see if Gonzales and Mullen's pitch has paid dividends come October 13 when Gibson makes his decision. A lengthy receiver with speed, Gibson offers red zone playmaking ability that few receivers in the class of 2022 are capable of.

Florida has already obtained pledges from Buford's (Ga.) Isaiah Bond and Bishop Moore Catholic's (Fla.) C.J. Smith at wide receiver in this cycle, but that won't stop the Gators from accepting a commitment from Gibson as well as Liberty's (Texas) Evan Stewart before the year is over.

During his 2020 junior season, Gibson caught 32 passes for 744 yards (23.25 yards on average) and nine touchdowns.

