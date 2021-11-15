Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Florida Gators Make Top 3 for DL Quency Wiggins

    2022 defensive lineman Quency Wiggins includes the Gators alongside SEC foes in his top three.
    Author:

    Perhaps there is some good news to come for Florida Gators recruiting?

    The Gators were included in the top three schools for Madison Prep Academy (La.) defensive lineman Quency Wiggins on Monday afternoon, the 2022 prospect shared on social media. Florida is joined by Alabama and LSU on the list.

    Wiggins has visited each of his top three schools numerous times since the COVID-19 dead period was lifted in June. He's been to Florida twice, first unofficially on June 24 and again, this time officially, for the Vanderbilt game on Oct. 9. Wiggins made the ten-minute trip to LSU twice and the trek to Alabama three times in June. UF and Texas are the only schools Wiggins has officially visited.

    Florida currently has two defensive linemen in its class of 2022 commits, that being Sports Illustrated All-American's No. 11 interior defensive lineman Jamari Lyons (Viera, Fla.) and defensive end Francois Nolton Jr. (Edison, Fla.). Expected to lose a handful of big men defensively after the 2021 season, the Gators would welcome additional commits across the unit.

    Read More

    You can check out Wiggins' SIAA mini scouting report below, as he was considered an honorable mention defensive lineman in the class of 2022 in SIAA's rankings earlier this year.

    Quency Wiggins is a downhill power player with position versatility up front. He is long and athletic enough to set the edge but has a lower half ready to mix it up with guards and centers. He plays behind his pads out of a three or four-point stance, too. 

    Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    244628012_551286289502499_5008345425884619558_n (1)
    Football

    Gators Make Top 3 for DL Quency Wiggins

    13 seconds ago
    B McKissic
    Basketball

    Important Takeaways From the Florida Gators Thrashing of FSU

    1 hour ago
    ASP_7813 (1)
    Football

    Gators Rolling With Emory Jones at QB; Anthony Richardson 'Back to 100%'

    2 hours ago
    Emory Jones
    Football

    Emory Jones' Impressive Record-Breaking Performance Shouldn't Go Unnoticed

    6 hours ago
    Elijah Blades
    Football

    Report: Former Gators CB Elijah Blades Withdraws Name From Transfer Portal

    7 hours ago
    Duruji
    Basketball

    Florida Gators Trounce Florida State; Get First Win Over Rival Since 2013

    Nov 14, 2021
    ASP_7570 (1)
    Football

    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From the Gators Shaky Victory Over Samford

    Nov 14, 2021
    Dan Mullen
    Football

    Mullen: 'Disrespectful' to Call Gators Win vs. Samford Disappointing

    Nov 13, 2021