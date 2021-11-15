Gators Make Top 3 for DL Quency Wiggins

Perhaps there is some good news to come for Florida Gators recruiting?

The Gators were included in the top three schools for Madison Prep Academy (La.) defensive lineman Quency Wiggins on Monday afternoon, the 2022 prospect shared on social media. Florida is joined by Alabama and LSU on the list.

Wiggins has visited each of his top three schools numerous times since the COVID-19 dead period was lifted in June. He's been to Florida twice, first unofficially on June 24 and again, this time officially, for the Vanderbilt game on Oct. 9. Wiggins made the ten-minute trip to LSU twice and the trek to Alabama three times in June. UF and Texas are the only schools Wiggins has officially visited.

Florida currently has two defensive linemen in its class of 2022 commits, that being Sports Illustrated All-American's No. 11 interior defensive lineman Jamari Lyons (Viera, Fla.) and defensive end Francois Nolton Jr. (Edison, Fla.). Expected to lose a handful of big men defensively after the 2021 season, the Gators would welcome additional commits across the unit.

You can check out Wiggins' SIAA mini scouting report below, as he was considered an honorable mention defensive lineman in the class of 2022 in SIAA's rankings earlier this year.

Quency Wiggins is a downhill power player with position versatility up front. He is long and athletic enough to set the edge but has a lower half ready to mix it up with guards and centers. He plays behind his pads out of a three or four-point stance, too.

