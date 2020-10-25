SI.com
Florida Gators Remain At No. 10 in AP Top 25

Graham Marsh

College football's week eight has come and gone, and the AP Top 25 has been updated accordingly. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about the updated poll, when it comes to both Florida and the rest of college football.

Week Eight AP Top 25:

1. Clemson (6-0)

2. Alabama (5-0)

3. Ohio State (1-0)

4. Notre Dame (5-0)

5. Georgia (3-1)

6. Oklahoma State (4-0)

7. Cincinnati (3-0)

8. Texas A&M (3-1)

9. Wisconsin (1-0)

10. Florida (2-1)

11. BYU (5-0)

12. Miami (4-1)

13. Michigan (1-0)

14. Oregon (0-0)

15. North Carolina (4-1)

16. Kansas State (4-1)

17. Indiana (1-0)

18. Penn State (0-1)

19. Marshall (5-0)

20. Coastal Carolina (5-0)

21. USC (0-0)

22. SMU (5-0)

23. Iowa State (3-2)

24. Oklahoma (3-2)

25. Boise State (1-0)

This week's ranking is rather uneventful for the Gators. With Big 10 football returning and Florida not playing the last two weekends due to a COIVD-19 outbreak, it is borderline impossible to determine where UF stands until more games get played. 

How Dan Mullen and Co. play against Missouri on Halloween night this Saturday will tell a more clear story. How Florida's defense plays in this time off will be the biggest factor for voters in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. 

As far as the rest of college football, the Big 10 is back and fireworks were here the first Saturday. After a slow start, Ohio State looked like Ohio State and dominated Nebraska all while Penn State and Indiana played one of the craziest college football games you will ever see. 

