Florida Remains at No. 11 in AP Top 25 Following Alabama Loss

September 19, 2021
Florida Gators Remain at No. 11 in AP Top 25 Following Alabama Loss

The AP Top 25 has been updated ahead of week four.
Photo credit: Alex Shepherd, AllGators.com

The AP Top 25 has been updated entering week four of the 2021 college football season. A two-point loss to the nation's No. 1 team, the Alabama Crimson Tide, created a convincing enough argument to keep the Florida Gators in the No. 11 spot for a second week in a row.

UF began the year at No. 13 in the AP Top 25 and jumped up to No. 11 following its week two victory over USF. Seven SEC teams can be found in the latest rankings, including five teams within the top 15 - Florida being the fourth-highest ranked SEC squad on the list. 

You can find the entire AP Top 25 entering week four below. Week three rankings for each team are in parenthesis.

1. Alabama (1)

2. Georgia (2)

3. Oregon (4)

4. Oklahoma (3)

5. Iowa (5)

6. Penn State (10)

7. Texas A&M (7)

8. Cincinnati (8)

9. Clemson (6)

10. Ohio State (9)

11. Florida (11)

12. Notre Dame (12)

13. Ole Miss (17)

14. Iowa State (14)

15. Brigham Young (23)

16. Arkansas (20)

17. Coastal Carolina (16)

18. Wisconsin (18)

19. Michigan (25) 

20. Michigan State (not ranked)

21. North Carolina (21)

22. Fresno State (NR)

23. Auburn (22)

24. UCLA (13)

25. Kansas State (NR)

Dropped out: Virginia Tech (15), Arizona State (19), Miami (24)

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

