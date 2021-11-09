Column: How Did the Florida Gators Get to Rock-Bottom?

The Gators hit rock-bottom with an embarrassing loss to South Carolina. This is how they got there.

The Florida Gators have hit rock-bottom.

They have now lost three games in a row including two truly embarrassing losses to LSU and South Carolina.

Saturday may have been the program's worst loss in years. The Gamecocks came in with one conference win—a one-point victory over Vanderbilt—and had lost to Tennessee by 25, Georgia by 27 and Texas A&M by 30.

The Gamecocks were starting their third-string quarterback, who was making his first FBS start, and were ranked 115th in both total and scoring offense. It seemed like the perfect opponent to pick up a win against to right the ship.

Instead, the Gators were dominated in every facet. South Carolina's 106th ranked rushing attack (117.2 Y/G) ran for 284 yards on 42 attempts. Their third-string quarterback was 12-24 for 175 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Gators sixth-ranked rushing attack ran for just 82 yards on 26 attempts. Dameon Pierce led the way with 39 yards yet carried the ball just six times.

The Gators' defense looked lost, their offense did not have much more direction and the effort was poor. It was an abysmal showing in every aspect of the game.

What is even more shocking is this team somehow lost to Alabama by two points less than two months ago. The Gators also tore Georgia apart a year ago in Jacksonville and finally got to Atlanta for the SEC Championship. Dan Mullen seemed to be getting things right, but his team has since gone 2-8 in his last 10 games against Power-Five opponents.

So, how in the world have the Gators hit rock bottom? Here are a few reasons that could help explain their free fall.

Todd Grantham Was Kept Around

Dan Mullen was criticized for a lack of accountability when he retained defensive coordinator Todd Grantham after last season.

The Gators had one of the best offenses in recent memory, but went 8-4 because their defense was so abysmal. Florida allowed 428 yards per game last year, ranking 83rd in the country and worse than teams like Central Michigan, Louisiana Tech and Kent State.

All four of Florida's losses could have been pinned on the defense last year as they let up 30.8 points per game. They gave up 55, 52, 41 and 37 in those matchups.

How nobody was held responsible - aside from the dismissal of two position coaches - for the year-long performance was appalling. Grantham keeping his job after the season and into this one left Gator fans frustrated and lit the fire that is now under Mullen's seat.

While the Gator defense has improved this year—it currently ranks 43rd in total defense—the unit's performance at times has been inexcusable. Florida allowed 40 points to South Carolina on Saturday, 34 to Georgia last week and 49 to LSU a few weeks prior.

All the good graces the defense created early in the season have been completely erased as they have spiraled out of control the past few weeks. They have shown signs of a defense fractured at the core.

Mullen finally pulled the plug on Grantham, electing to fire the defensive coordinator on Sunday - eight games too late.

The Gators Did Not Replace Their Stars

Florida was a star-based offense in 2020. The Gators had Heisman finalist Kyle Trask, electrifying playmaker Kadarius Toney and unicorn tight end Kyle Pitts. A lot of their success on offense entering this season was dependent upon how UF could replace those guys.

But to that end, Mullen and the Gators have not done a very good job.

The Gators have struggled to find an answer at quarterback. Emory Jones has been fine, but he has proven to not be a difference-maker under center. He has turned the ball over too much and has been unable to ignite the offense through the air.

Freshman Anthony Richardson captured fans' hearts with his electric play early in the season. Then he nearly led the Gators to an epic comeback against LSU and seemed to lock up the starting spot. However, he looked severely overmatched against Georgia and has not stayed healthy enough to become the guy yet.

Jacob Copeland seemed ready to finally break out this season at wide receiver but it has been a struggle. He has just six catches in his last three games and no more than six catches in any game this year. Besides his 175-yard performance against South Florida that included two scores, Copeland's highest receiving total in a game is 79 yards on five catches against Vanderbilt. He has just two touchdowns outside of the USF game.

There was never going to be any replacement for Pitts, but the Gators have barely gotten anything from their tight ends this year. Their main pairing, Kemore Gamble and Keon Zipperer, have just 27 combined catches for 275 yards and one touchdown this season.

Justin Shorter is the only Gator receiver besides Copeland with over 200 yards receiving at 371 and his 28 receptions lead the team. Mullen's offenses have never been known for big numbers among weapons, but the production across the board is disheartening.

Early in the season, it seemed like the rushing attack would be able to soften the burden, but that has gone south recently. Florida's running game has not eclipsed 200 yards since week four against Tennessee as the offensive line has regressed immensely.

Without any true stars on offense, nobody has emerged to help Florida take over games. Nobody has even emerged as a consistent go-to target when they need to settle things down. Florida must bring in more talent at the skill positions going forward or they will struggle with this for years to come.

Bad Losses Have Become The Norm

Dan Mullen has talked a lot about the Gator Standard and suddenly it has a new meaning: Losing games you are not supposed to.

It started with LSU last year when Mullen made the fatal decision to sit Kyle Pitts, showing a lack of respect for the Tigers. We all know how that game went and the Gators are 4-8 since that matchup kicked off.

It has become a trend where Mullen seems to not take opponents seriously. His teams enter games with the attitude that they can just cruise to victory and it has led to some embarrassing losses.

Just this year alone, the Gators have three inexcusable losses to Kentucky, LSU and South Carolina. A lot of coaches would get fired for losing by 23 points to this Gamecocks team on a seat as hot as Mullen's.

The Gators have looked unprepared far too often and lack effort. There has been poor game planning (where was the run game on Saturday, and where have clearly successful play-action concepts been for Emory Jones?), a lack of effort and an indifference to losing. The team is searching for answers and there are currently none to be found.

Mullen's next game will be his first at Florida with a losing record. Urban Meyer, Ron Zook and Steve Spurrier all never coached a game at UF with a losing record.

The Gators have three winnable games left to erase their losing record, but with the recent trend is any game really winnable? If he makes it there, a loss to Florida State would have to be the nail in the coffin for Mullen, right?

Florida must reverse this trend if they want to become an elite program again. I wrote about this after the Kentucky game and the fact that I am writing it again a month-and-a-half later is extremely concerning. Nothing has changed and things have seemingly gotten worse.

If Mullen makes it to 2022, the biggest thing he will have to prove is he can get through a season without a loss like that on his resume. I would personally give Mullen a shot next year with a new defensive coordinator, but it is getting more difficult to defend each week and he may have reached the point of no return with this most recent debacle.

There are many other reasons why Florida has ended up here, but a lot of them fall under these umbrellas. The program is at a massive crossroads and Mullen is running out of time to prove he can get it going in the right direction.

It is shocking that this season has gone from that game against Alabama to the state it is currently in. It all happened so fast, but if Mullen is to get this turned around he will have to work even quicker.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.