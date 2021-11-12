Florida Gators vs. Samford Bulldogs: Picks, Predictions and Takes

The Florida Gators should snap a three-game losing streak this Saturday, as they return to The Swamp for the first time since homecoming on October 9 and will be taking on the Samford Bulldogs of the FCS.

Florida is considered a 31.5-point favorite over Samford on Saturday, according to OddsShark. The over/under is set at 70.

Zach Goodall (6-3): Florida 35, Samford 13

It's getting more and more difficult to ride with Florida, at least handily, in my weekly predictions. But you need to consider the opponent here: Samford is a smaller football school than Florida Atlantic and USF, and Florida defeated both of those programs with ease earlier this year.

I have no idea why the over/under is so high, though, and I'm not confident in Florida's offense putting up the points necessary for this game to reach 70 points in total. And obviously, I wouldn't trust the Bulldogs to pull off a high score either due to the talent disparity.

Still, the Gators should cruise to victory and end a three-game skid before a road trip to Missouri next week.

Demetrius Harvey (6-3): Florida 38, Samford 7

The Florida Gators are at the most crucial point of its season, even though it is within the last month of the season, too.

The reason being is because of the changes that head coach Dan Mullen made earlier this week by firing both defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach/run-game coordinator John Hevesy. The two firings likely sent off some alarms for both players and coaches alike to get their act together, especially in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

With Florida set to take on Samford, the program gets a potential get-right game at the perfect moment. Samford (4-5) is an FCS competition that certainly shouldn't be a problem for Florida, though years ago the program lost to Georgia Southern.



Still, Mullen ought to have the team firing on all cylinders, and redshirt junior QB Emory Jones should also be back in the saddle following a brief exit a couple of weeks ago in favor of redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson. I predict Florida will handle their business, and get right as they did against Vanderbilt earlier this year.



Brandon Carroll (6-3): Florida 31, Samford 10

It’s all about the defense in week 11.

Last week, Florida took a beatdown at the hands of South Carolina. A few days later, the Gators parted ways with defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy.

Sitting at 4-5, Dan Mullen and the Gators hope to salvage their season by winning their last three regular-season games with the new pieces in place. To do so, they will lean on interim defensive coordinator Christian Robinson, who they hope can light a fire beneath the unit.

There will continue to be a fair share of struggles for the Gators on both sides of the ball. Florida’s holes cannot be patched in one week's time.

However, UF largely outmatches Samford in the talent category, giving them what should be a sizable advantage over the Bulldogs even with the turmoil swirling around the program.

I believe that the Gators will play hard for the former linebacker coach on Saturday — and throughout the rest of the season — to stifle the Samford offense and set themselves up for points of their own.

Florida wins in relatively dominant fashion, as they should, to get back on track before must-win matchups against Missouri (who Florida hopes to be their first SEC road win of the year) and Florida State.

