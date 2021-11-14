The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From the Gators Shaky Victory Over Samford

The good, the bad and the ugly from the Florida Gators shaky 70-52 victory over Samford.

Photo: Gators interim defensive coordinator Christian Robinson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

A favorable outcome under unfavorable circumstances.

Florida returned home to The Swamp on Saturday for the first time since Oct. 9 to take on an FCS opponent in Samford with hopes of halting a three-game skid.

Doing so with a 70-52 victory, the Gators earned another tally in the win column. However, it didn’t come as easily as it should have, whatsoever.

To recap the mistake-riddled performance, AllGators presents the good, the bad and the ugly from UF’s three-possession triumph over the Bulldogs.

Good: Emory Jones and the Gators offense

The Gators' offense shined all day long.

Last season, Florida reigned synonymous with offensive firepower and explosive weapons throughout the lineup.

Averaging nearly 40 points per game in 2020, a dynamic passing attack led by Kyle Trask posted video-game numbers each night they were in action. They eclipsed the 500-yard mark on seven occasions, including breaking the 600-yard mark twice.

Saturday, the 2021 offense surpassed nearly every number the 2020 team posted, with quarterback Emory Jones leading the way for the Gators to accumulate 717 total yards of offense.

Setting the team record for most combined yards since Tim Tebow’s 533 yards in his final collegiate contest against Cincinnati in the 2009 season Allstate Sugar Bowl, Jones posted 544 yards.

He accounted for 464 yards passing and 86 yards on the ground, totaling seven combined touchdowns on the day.

Late in the fourth quarter, Jones sat just 18 yards away from the all-time passing record in school history. Backup quarterback Anthony Richardson, who he has competed with for starting reps this season, tried to defer his playing time to Jones to let him achieve the feat.

“His support, it blows my mind sometimes,” Jones said postgame. “Like today, when he went in, the drive before he went in he told Coach Mullen that he didn’t want to go in. I was like nah, go in there and play. I’m not worried about that.”

Clicking on all cylinders, the Gators had their way — as they should — against the Samford defense from start to finish. Out of the Gators' 13 offensive possessions, only three didn’t result in a touchdown.

He has been oft-criticized for his play in year one as a starter. But, Jones showed up when Florida’s defense was in desperate need of an offensive explosion, and he was aided by the superb play of pass-catchers like Justin Shorter, Kemore Gamble and Xzavier Henderson.

Enduring a disappointing season, in multiple facets, Jones showcased the talents he has been praised for since arriving on campus as the highest-rated quarterback ever landed by Dan Mullen in his tenure as a head coach.

The game may not be one Florida fans fondly reminisce about when discussing some of the best team performances. However, it is surely one that will be etched in the record books as one of the best individual performances in Gators history.

Bad: Defense

It’s time for a complete 180-degree turn.

The Gators offense was spectacular on Saturday. So, how was the defense? Utterly atrocious.

Following the release of Todd Grantham last Sunday, interim defensive coordinator Christian Robinson had arguably the roughest first day possible in any profession as the head play-caller on the defensive side of the football.

On the first possession from scrimmage, UF was in evident disarray. A common theme of the unit in the past two seasons.

Torched by a plethora of errors — namely trouble with rotation, penalties and communication for coverage assignments — the Gators defense has no answer for the quick-tempo attack of the Bulldogs in the first half.

They allowed quarterback Liam Welch to perform at a near-professional level, wreaking havoc with pinpoint passes through the air, most of which heading toward the dynamic playmaker Montrell Washington, and on the ground.

After the first quarter, Florida was on pace to allow 828 total yards to Samford. That didn’t come to fruition, but the 530 yards that they did allow wasn’t much better in the grand scheme of things.

Florida figured it out after the halftime break. They only allowed ten points in the second half.

However, at that point, no amount of adjustments could fix the damage that had been done. Especially where perception is concerned (see below).

Ugly: Perception

Allowing the most points to an FCS school in SEC history is something to be disappointed about. Breaking that record before halftime makes it even worse.

Following the conclusion of a back-and-forth, hard-nosed battle against a 4-5 team from the Southern Conference, Mullen expressed his contentment with the outcome.

“Calling a win disappointing is disrespectful to the game and our players,” Mullen said.

It comes down to accountability.

While Mullen did say there were “some things” that didn’t go Florida’s way, his nonchalant attitude toward his defense allowing 52 points — what I would say is about 42 too many — doesn’t calm the storm of outsiders calling for his job.

The defensive performance against Samford, especially in the first half, has Florida in a worse spot as a program that previously believed.

There is a void of pride and passion that comes with playing at college football’s highest level, and without the incoming talent or coaching pieces in place to right the ship anytime soon, the future is looking bleak.

The Gators escaped a close call in their first of three must-win contests to end the regular season.

If the Samford outing is an indication of what’s to come against more talented teams in Missouri — who just beat a South Carolina team that ran Florida out of the stadium two weeks ago — and Florida State, change is inevitably on the horizon.

