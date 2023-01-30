Florida Schedules 2023 Orange and Blue Spring Game

Photo: Billy Napier and the Florida Gators; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida will hold its annual Orange and Blue spring football game in front of Gator Nation on Thursday, April 13 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., the program announced on Monday.

The scrimmage will be played on a Thursday for the second year in a row, a strategic move head coach Billy Napier spoke about in April 2022 prior to his first team practice that was open to the public. His first spring game was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 16 but was moved back two days.

First, Napier wanted to ensure students would attend the practice prior to traveling for Easter weekend. He also saw opportunities for national exposure and recruiting edges by not hosting the event over the weekend.

"A little bit of a recruiting advantage, too. We don’t have to be against a lot of games that day, so we get to corner the market in recruiting," Napier said at the time. "I probably should have started Thursday night, but think we have a chance to create a really unique environment, great energy there. Very hopeful people come out.”

Florida announced an attendance of 45,000 for the 2022 Orange and Blue spring game.

Further details about the game, including streaming and broadcast information, fan initiatives and kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

