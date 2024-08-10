All Gators

Florida Gators Scrimmage Player Availability, 2 Edge Rushers OUT

Not every player was available for the Florida Gators scrimmage on Saturday. A look at the players who were out.

Cam Parker

Florida Gators defensive end Jack Pyburn was held out of contact on Saturday.
Florida Gators defensive end Jack Pyburn was held out of contact on Saturday. / Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Florida Gators on Saturday continued fall camp with its first scrimmage. Media were allowed to attend the warmups and individual drills prior to the scrimmage. 

Gators Illustrated was in attendance and compiled a list of players in non-contact jerseys. 

Of note, many players who were previously healthy during the open portion of practices to the media were seen in non-contact jerseys on Saturday. 

Namely, EDGES Jack Pyburn and Kamran James were not in shoulder pads and did not participate in pre-scrimmage drills. 

Meanwhile, corner Cormani McClain, who Gators Illustrated noted wasn’t in attendance at Thursday’s practice, was in a non-contact jersey and did not participate in warmups. 

Wide receivers Andy Jean and Ja’Quavion Fraziars were both non-contact and participated in stretches, but Jean did not participate in individual drills. 

A full list of non-contact players can be found below. 

Non-Contact Players (Not in Warmups)

TE Gavin Hill: No pads, right shoulder sling

EDGE Kamran James: No pads

EDGE Jack  Pyburn: No pads

CB Cormani McClain: In pads, sneakers

Non-Contact Players (Participants)

WR Andy Jean: Sneakers, left wrist brace, did not participate in individual drills. 

WR Zak Sedaros 

WR Ja’Quavion Fraziars 

WR David Schmidt: Sneakers, did not participate in individual drills

WR Brian Green Jr.: Sneakers, did not participate in individual drills

TE Caleb Rillos: Sneakers, did not participate in individual drills

OL Fletcher Westphal 

OL Kamryn Waites: Sneakers, did not participate in individual drills

Published
Cam Parker

CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Football