Florida Gators Scrimmage Player Availability, 2 Edge Rushers OUT
The Florida Gators on Saturday continued fall camp with its first scrimmage. Media were allowed to attend the warmups and individual drills prior to the scrimmage.
Gators Illustrated was in attendance and compiled a list of players in non-contact jerseys.
Of note, many players who were previously healthy during the open portion of practices to the media were seen in non-contact jerseys on Saturday.
Namely, EDGES Jack Pyburn and Kamran James were not in shoulder pads and did not participate in pre-scrimmage drills.
Meanwhile, corner Cormani McClain, who Gators Illustrated noted wasn’t in attendance at Thursday’s practice, was in a non-contact jersey and did not participate in warmups.
Wide receivers Andy Jean and Ja’Quavion Fraziars were both non-contact and participated in stretches, but Jean did not participate in individual drills.
A full list of non-contact players can be found below.
Non-Contact Players (Not in Warmups)
TE Gavin Hill: No pads, right shoulder sling
EDGE Kamran James: No pads
EDGE Jack Pyburn: No pads
CB Cormani McClain: In pads, sneakers
Non-Contact Players (Participants)
WR Andy Jean: Sneakers, left wrist brace, did not participate in individual drills.
WR Zak Sedaros
WR Ja’Quavion Fraziars
WR David Schmidt: Sneakers, did not participate in individual drills
WR Brian Green Jr.: Sneakers, did not participate in individual drills
TE Caleb Rillos: Sneakers, did not participate in individual drills
OL Fletcher Westphal
OL Kamryn Waites: Sneakers, did not participate in individual drills