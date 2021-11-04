Gators Must Seize Opportunity at Hand Saturday vs. Gamecocks

The Florida Gators have struggled plenty this season, but have an opportunity to get right on Saturday vs. South Carolina.

When the Florida Gators (4-4, 1-4) travel up north to play the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-4, 1-4) on Saturday they'll presumably do so without much in the way of outside distractions.

Gators head coach Dan Mullen set that plan in motion when he canceled all media availability (outside of his own throughout the week) following his press conference on Monday.

The idea was for Mullen to allow his players and staff to put all of their focus on the task at hand this week, defeating the Gamecocks and putting an end to the current losing streak the program has had.

The narratives surrounding the team's play vs. both LSU and Georgia over the past couple of weeks haven't gone unnoticed, either, and Florida will have a great opportunity to change plenty of that by showing they're a well-prepared team with plenty to play for despite being out of the running for the SEC Title game this year.

In speaking with the media on Wednesday via an SEC teleconference call, Mullen stated that the team is working on getting their confidence back, with the expectation of making plays. Expect both themselves and their teammates to make plays in order to build off of that moving forward.

"I think we've had unbelievable energy at practice this week with our guys. I think their focus has been fantastic this week and I think part of the preparation is building all of that confidence within each other and expecting great things to happen," Mullen said. "Expecting each other to make plays while we're out there on the field."

That hasn't been seen enough for Florida thus far this season. During the team's 34-7 loss against the Bulldogs on Saturday, at least one player was able to make plenty of plays for the Florida defense in safety Rashad Torrence II. On the day, Torrence accounted for three turnovers, including two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Those are the types of performances that typically can snowball in big ways for a team and program, but it didn't amount to anything in the end. The Gators still lost, and they lost by plenty of points, so re-shaping the focus, playing together and playing off of each other along with, with each other will pay dividends moving forward.

Mullen stated during his teleconference that the work the football team needs to get done is eliminating their mistakes. During each of the team's four losses, there isn't exactly one issue that has consistently attributed to defeat. Each one represents a different area of weakness, and has been broken down and directed plenty.

For Mullen, the Gators will need to accept the fact that bad things can happen as to not let it snowball into something greater. Correct it and move forward in order to play better, essentially.

"The second part of it really is when something bad happens during the course of the game, to put the brakes on and say, 'Hey, the ebbs and flows of the game make them minor,'" Mullen remarked.

"When things go wrong, OK, we have the confidence whether it’s on offense, defense or special teams for guys to believe we’re going to step up and go make that play and turn adversity to just a minor adversity, not into something major that has cost four losses on the season, whatever it may be."

Against South Carolina this week, Florida will have a great opportunity to do just that. Thus far this season, the Gamecocks' offense is averaging just 20.9 points per game, good for 115th in the FBS while averaging a pedestrian 328.6 yards per game, also good for No. 115 in the country.

Defensively, the team is slightly better, allowing 24.5 points per game (60th) and 343.3 yards per game (38th), while giving a third-down conversion rate that would make any offensive coordinator salivate at 44% (106th).

Florida's opportunity is great, and cannot be squandered. The team has the potential to be one of the best teams in the SEC and has shown at times why they have been considered as such this season (including nearly defeating the No. 1 ranked team in the country at the time in Alabama Crimson Tide).

It won't be easy, but it's right in front of them, and Mullen understands that while there could be some adversity even in this game, the team will have to get its momentum back as soon as possible.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.