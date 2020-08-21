SI.com
Seven Florida Gators in the 2021 Senior Bowl Top 250

Zach Goodall

Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy has hyped up Florida's 2021 NFL Draft prospects for some time now, and as we inch closer to the 2020 college football season, his team of scouts officially have their eyes set on seven prospects.

The annual draft prospect all-star game released its rankings of the top 250 seniors who could be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft yesterday. When it comes to Florida prospects, three players come on offense in quarterback Kyle Trask and wide receivers Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney, and four defensively: Edge rusher Jeremiah Moon, defensive tackle T.J. Slaton, and safeties Shawn Davis and Donovan Stiner.

Only seniors can be found on the list at this time, as graduating from school is a requirement to play in the Senior Bowl. However, should an underclassman declare and graduate early, they could eventually earn an invitation.

Trask leads the group as the team's quarterback and the SEC's most productive returning signal-caller from a year ago, despite only 10 starts. Trask completed 66.9% of his passes for 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in place of injured QB Feleipe Franks in 2019.

Grimes and Toney are currently holding out of practice, sources told AllGators, however, Grimes tweeted on Friday that he plans to play in 2020. As Florida lost four veteran receivers to the NFL this offseason, Grimes, 6-5, 214 lbs. with a 4.47-second 40 yard dash on record, looks to emerge as Trask's No. 1 receiver this year. Toney fits in at slot receiver who can motion into the backfield to receive carries, provided top-tier elusiveness to avoid defenders with the ball in his hands.

On the defensive side of the ball, Moon provides the length and athleticism that intrigues NFL scouts, as Nagy has noted his abilities to rush and cover, although he looks to improve his production in his senior year. Slaton has yet to earn meaningful minutes but projects to start at nose tackle this year, possessing a big frame at 6-5, 335 lbs. and creating disruption in flashes during his UF career.

Davis and Stiner hail from an inconsistent safety group that plays in a rotation, although the two were certainly Florida's best options a season ago and their play as a tandem improved down the stretch, Both look to lead a secondary filled with young depth behind them.

Florida sent five players to the Senior Bowl earlier this year - all of which were drafted: Wide receiver Van Jefferson (Los Angeles Rams, second round), defensive end Jabari Zuniga (New York Jets, third round), linebacker Jonathan Greenard (Houston Texans, third round), running back Lamical Perine (New York Jets, fourth round), and wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (Denver Broncos, seventh round). Jefferson, without participating in the NFL Combine due to injury, benefitted the most from a strong week at the Senior Bowl.

In total, seven Gators were drafted and another four signed as free agents this offseason.

