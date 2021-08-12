Eight Gators on 2022 Senior Bowl Watch List

The Florida Gators are well represented once again on the annual Senior Bowl watch list.

Photo: Dameon Pierce; Credit: University of Florida athletic association

Eight Florida Gators have been placed on the annual Reese's Senior Bowl watch list ahead of the 2021 season: Running backs Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis, tight end Kemore Gamble, offensive tackle Jean Delance, defensive lineman Zachary Carter, linebackers Ventrell Miller and Jeremiah Moon, and safety Trey Dean III.

The Senior Bowl invites roughly 100 seniors/graduated players per year to Mobile, Ala. to compete in practice and an all-star game run by NFL coaching staff and front office personnel, offering prospects a final chance to showcase their skills in pads in front of pro decision-makers as they aspire to reach the next level.

Although these players may not be guaranteed first-round prospects, there is plenty of intrigue surrounding Florida's talent on the list. Carter and Miller, specifically, had the opportunity to declare for the NFL Draft a year ago following productive campaigns but decided to come back to UF for a fifth season with the Gators.

Florida sent three players to the game last year in wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes as well as safety Shawn Davis. Quarterback Kyle Trask was invited but did not attend due to an ankle injury, and Moon was invited as well, although he reversed course and decided to return to UF for a sixth collegiate season instead. Toney, Trask, and Davis heard their names called in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The year before, Florida sent another five players to the event: Running back Lamical Perine, wide receivers Van Jefferson and Tyrie Cleveland, defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga, and linebacker Jon Greenard. Each of these players was selected in the 2020 NFL Draft after strong showings in Mobile.

