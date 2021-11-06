Gators vs. Gamecocks: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before Florida and South Carolina kickoff.

Photo credit: Alex Shepherd

Looking to snap a two-game losing streak and to win their first SEC road game of the year, the Florida Gators are off to Columbia, S.C. to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night.

You can find everything you need to know about the game below.

Florida Gators (4-4) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0)

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.

When: Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 P.M. ET

Watch: SEC Network | Also available on fuboTV

Weather: 47°, cloudy with a 14 percent chance of precipitation at night, per Weather.com.

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel: 380 [XM] / 970 [App]

Odds: Florida is considered an 18-point favorite, per Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 53 points.

Series history: Florida leads, 29-9-3. The Gators defeated the Gamecocks by a score of 28-24 when the teams last met in Oct. 2020.

Important stories

The rundown

The Florida Gators are riding a two-game losing streak into Columbia and are 2-4 over their last six games. Momentum is not on their side, even as they prepare to take on an underwhelming and lesser-talented Gamecocks team.

Still, the Gators are expected to win this game - favorably by oddsmakers but perhaps less confidently in the public eye.

Florida has four games to right its ship before the conclusion of the 2021 season, against two SEC opponents, an FCS program, and in its renewed (thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic's cancellation of last year's matchup) in-state rivalry with Florida State.

Winning out won't lead to an SEC Championship or relevant bowl game berth this year, but it can recreate some momentum entering the 2022 season in what will be a prove-it year for Gators head coach Dan Mullen. It would start with a necessary win over South Carolina.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.