Report: Gamecocks Name Starting QB vs. Gators

The South Carolina Gamecocks have named a starting quarterback for Saturday's game against the Florida Gators, their third signal-caller to take the first snap of a game this season: Redshirt senior Jason Brown, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of On3Sports.

Brown transferred to South Carolina earlier this spring after a four-year career at St. Francis (Pa.), an FCS university where he earned All-Northeast Conference honors in 2019 and before the postponed 2020 season. In his Red Flash career, Brown completed 62 percent of his passes for 3124 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions, adding 84 yards and a score on the ground.

During his short time with the Gamecocks, Brown has tallied a completion percentage of 60 percent, throwing for 129 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions.

Brown will fill in for previous starters Luke Doty and Zeb Noland on Saturday. Doty was ruled out for the season earlier this year as he recovers from surgery on his foot, while Noland is in the process of recovering from meniscus surgery, according to Zenitz.

This isn't the first time Florida has taken on a backup quarterback this season, having faced Georgia's No. 2 QB Stetson Bennett IV just last week, LSU's backup-turned-starter Max Johnson two games ago, and Tennessee's backup-turned-starter Hendon Hooker in September. Florida is 1-2 in games where it has faced a backup-turned-starter at signal-caller in 2021.

