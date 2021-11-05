Gators vs. Gamecocks: Picks, Predictions and Takes

Can the Florida Gators snap a two-game losing streak and a three-game skid for matchups not taking place inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium? They'll have a chance to do so on Saturday night when the Gators travel to Columbia, S.C., to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Although a win over the Gamecocks should almost always be expected for the Gators, this would serve as a large victory should Florida pull it off as UF badly needs to reverse course following a disappointing 2021 season to date.

Florida enters the contest as 18-point favorites with the over/under set at 53 points, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

You can find AllGators' picks and predictions for the matchup below.

Zach Goodall (6-2): Florida 21, South Carolina 13

Florida is a big-time favorite and is projected to score over 30 points against South Carolina when you subtract the spread from the over/under. Beyond the opponent, I'm not sure why the oddsmakers are this confident in the Gators - especially on the road as UF has compiled a 0-2 record in SEC away games this year, 0-3 if you include the Georgia game in Jacksonville.

I think the Gators will pull off a victory, but it'll be much closer than the folks in Vegas expect.

Expect a strong showing from Florida's defense as South Carolina's offense is one of the worst in both the SEC and the nation, especially on the ground. That being said, the same could be said about LSU two games ago, and we all know what happened to Florida in that game.

The Gamecocks own a great passing defense that ranks No. 12 in the country, allowing only 174.1 yards through the air per game. However, they rank No. 86 in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game (169.3). Pair these stats with the strengths and weaknesses of Florida's offense, and you can imagine that the Gators will have their way rushing the ball on Saturday night.

That is, in part, why I'm projecting such a low score. The clock will run aplenty so long as the Gators utilize their strengths offensively by gashing the Gamecocks' defense - en route to a narrow win, but a victory nonetheless.

Demetrius Harvey (6-2): Florida 31, South Carolina 13

Every team needs a get-right game during the middle of the season, and this is the one for the Florida Gators, as they venture forth for their final third of a season that has been brutal over the past four games for the Gators with the program going 1-3 during the stretch. For Florida, they'll likely end up in a tough spot at quarterback with Anthony Richardson on the mend, but Emory Jones would be an easy insert as the team's starter after serving in that role through the first seven games of the year.



Against the Gamecocks, the Gators will likely get back to its stellar rushing attack ways, making sure to protect the football and limit its mistakes. By doing such, it's possible the team won't be as explosive on the scoreboard, but the idea is to get out of Columbia with a good enough feeling to carry the momentum for the final games of the year.



The Gators will likely win this one, and win big, by a score of 31-13, something that the program needs to happen.

Brandon Carroll (6-2): Florida 24, South Carolina 16

The Gamecocks have only won one SEC matchup this season with a one-point victory over Vanderbilt. Statistically, SCAR is one of the worst offenses in the country – ranking No. 91 in passing and No. 108 in rushing on the season – and gives Florida’s much-maligned defense a chance to overcome their woes of recent weeks.

On offense, quarterback Emory Jones is likely to reassume his starting role. To take the pressure off him, the Gators will need to rely on the rushing game – starting with more touches for Dameon Pierce – to open up the pass.

If Florida does so, their trip to Columbia could serve as the get-right game Dan Mullen and Co. are looking for after weeks of underwhelming performances. I think the offense is able to find a groove via a dependable rushing attack.

However, the Gators' inability to fill gaps in the rushing game will give SCAR’s talented running back Kevin Harris some open lanes for the first time this season.

As a result, the game will be a little too close for comfort for Florida’s liking, but they ultimately get back in the win column.

Ethan Budowsky (6-2): Florida by a couple of scores

Florida needs a big win in a big way as the season has gone pretty much off the rails. Dan Mullen needs one even more to cool off his seat, one that feels like it’s scorching right now.

Mullen took a lot of heat for shutting down media availability this week as he tries to block out all distractions around the team. Whether it pays off or not will be reliant on how mentally prepared Mullen gets his team for this game.

It seems like Anthony Richardson won’t play this week, which may be a good thing. It seems like the Gators need to just settle things down and the steady hand of Emory Jones could do that. The Gators need some experience to right the ship and get things settled. I think it could be beneficial to have Jones under center.

Mullen and the Gators desperately need this one and South Carolina is not very good. I think they come out aggressive and take it to an inferior opponent. It’s about time they do it.

