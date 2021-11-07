The ugly from the Florida Gators catastrophic loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night.

Apathy is a difficult feeling to overcome.

In year four of the Dan Mullen regime, outsiders expected another step forward toward contending for national championships in the near future.

Fresh off a season defined by a dominant victory over Georgia, the presence of a Heisman hopeful and being a possession away from taking home the SEC Championship trophy, the uphill climb was set to continue.

Instead, the Gators reached their peak.

The only thing that Florida produced against South Carolina on Saturday was ugly.

Therefore, the usual “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” series from AllGators’ takes a twist today. Welcome to “The Ugly From Florida’s Catastrophic Loss To South Carolina.”

An ongoing question throughout the year has been: Is Florida bought in?

On Saturday, the Florida Gators tallied their fifth loss of the season on the road against a South Carolina team that had to produce a game-winning drive against Vanderbilt, who hasn’t won a conference game since beating Missouri in 2019.

In doing so, UF showed just how bad it has gotten in Gainesville.

Yes, the losses to Alabama, Kentucky, LSU and Georgia created concern. However, each opponent brought something different to the table that made it sensible.

Alabama is the reigning national champion and a program synonymous with winning over the past decade. Their trophy case tells the story.

Kentucky was an unranked team with a history for playing Florida close. The Wildcats walked out of Kroger Field with their first win at home over the Gators since 1986.

LSU, albeit not the powerhouse they once were, has accumulated the talent over the years that can compete with any team on any given weekend. They did it on Saturday against No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Georgia, the top-ranked team in the country, sports a historically dominant defense that has given every team they’ve played this year trouble. They forced several mistakes from the Gators’ offense in the final two minutes of the first half, flipping the landscape of the game. As the best team in college football, when they get ahold of momentum, good luck getting it back.

However, the blowout loss to South Carolina exposed the Gators as more than just a team experiencing a lull in 2021.

They’re participating but not competing.

Talent-wise, Florida hasn’t recruited well enough to earnestly contend with a team like Georgia. Coaching-wise, there is a painstaking loyalty to veteran players that have risen through the ranks during their Gators careers.

In some instances, veteran leadership is warranted, but even then, there has been an evident distrust in those players via the play-calling this season. In others, rolling over in favor of better talent is needed and not happening.

The performance reached past the recruiting deficiencies and coaching lapses that have plagued the team this season.

They were uninterested, uninspired and going through the motions against a bottom-of-the-barrel SEC team. The damaging defeat finalized the notion that the Gators are at a point of no return under the current coaching staff.

Now, they sit in college football limbo for the rest of the season, attempting to reconcile the immeasurable damage caused by the five losses — and counting — this season.

With three more games against Samford and FSU at home and Missouri on the road, Florida scraps for nothing more than a meaningless bowl berth.

At least their tanking will have them in the running for an elite-level talent in next year’s draft. Oh, wait.

It will always be a story of what could have been, given the direction Mullen had taken them in years one through three. Florida has met a crossroads as a football program, however.

According to many Gators fans, the once joyous homecoming for the former championship-winning offensive coordinator has turned into an overstayed welcome.

His disinterest in coaching at Florida is apparent in the product being employed on the field. Week ten’s loss solidified that his indifference has spread throughout the locker room.

