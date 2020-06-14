Analysis: Where Should the Florida Gators Play OL Stewart Reese?

As Florida Gators offensive line coach John Hevesy surveys his options while putting together his unit for the 2020 season, one factor he must consider will create a ripple effect across the line.

Where should Mississippi State graduate transfer Stewart Reese line up on Saturdays?

Reese, who has spent the past three seasons starting for the Bulldogs, playing for and was recruited to Mississippi State by Hevesy and now-Gators head coach Dan Mullen from 2016-17, should be expected to start and immediately upgrade the trenches. The 6-5, 345 lb. lineman played right tackle for the first two years he saw playing time, before primarily transitioning to right guard in 2019.

Now with two positions under his belt, Reese offers Hevesy needed experience and versatility to build around in 2020. Despite being a new face, Reese is already one of if not the best offensive lineman on Florida's roster, and Hevesy will be tasked with putting him in the best spot to not only bring out his best play, but also benefit the unit.

Breaking Down Reese's Play

According to Pro Football Focus, Reese saw fewer snaps in 2019 after missing two games and missing the majority of the Ole Miss contest at the end of the year. Of his 433 logged plays, Reese spent 315 at right guard and 133 outside at tackle. Over his previous two seasons, Reese saw 1,714 snaps at right tackle, and one at tight end.

After watching his 2018 performances at right tackle against Alabama and Iowa, it's clear that his mauling presence was a factor in Mississippi State's run-game success - the 2018 Bulldogs ranked No. 25 in the nation in rushing offense averaging 208.1 yards per game. With a big, strong body controlling the edge, Reese handled power rushes well and controlled his blocks to allow rushers to break through the line of scrimmage.

Working inside in the run game post-snap at tackle, whether it be vertically out of his stance or pulling, Reese had no issue handling interior rushers with power and wiping them out of the play. These skills translate to guard and likely were part of the reason why Reese made the move.

However, and this could be seen on occasion in the run game after his initial block was won, Reese struggles with finesse moves and speed which hurt his game at tackle in pass protection. At such an imposing size, defensive linemen and edge rushers struggled to bull rush and use power against Reese, but found success with swim moves and using agility to beat him in space.

When Reese made the transition inside, his performance improved as a pass protector and his run-blocking strengths remained intact. His performances against Kansas State and LSU in 2019 were observed to monitor growth - PFF graded Reese's showing against the national champion Tigers as his third-best career game in pass protection, a game in which he exclusively played right guard.

As a puller, Reese had less space to cover by primarily pulling into the opposite A and B gaps, which allowed him to set up blocks quickly following his pull and the Bulldogs would take advantage. With a strong initial pop and, generally, a low center of gravity, Reese held up well to open up gaps in the run game at right guard.

Vertical combo blocks, where Reese would quickly beat his defensive lineman and move to the next level to clear out linebackers, also improved on the interior.

Reese won't consistently drive out blocks in dominant fashion. That shouldn't be expected from his play, which some might look for given Florida's lackluster run-blocking in 2019. But while his play may not be the most exciting to watch, Reese gets his job done in this department and that's all that needs to be worried about at this point.

He didn't often stand out as a polished or dominant pass protector, but the amount of quarterback pressure allowed by Reese clearly went down after he made the move. Rushers on the interior - naturally, being much bigger than edge rushers - usually don't offer the same finesse that Reese struggled with outside.

Without having to take on speed out in space, Reese's size naturally clogged lanes and his power knocked rushers out of their pursuit. Finding it easier to anchor against rushers by operating with less space to give up, Reese stonewalled bull rushes far more often at guard as well. Reese's mental processing also looked up to speed as he read out stunt rushes quickly and handled them as needed.

The numbers back up his pass-blocking performance as well. According to PFF, Reese allowed a career-best pressure rate of 3.6% across his 222 pass-blocking snaps, compared to 5.8% across his 743 pass protection snaps from 2017-18.

Going off of pressure rating compiled by PFF's in-depth stats, Reese is Florida's best returning pass-protector to have started multiple games in 2019, just ahead of Richard Gouraige (3.72% on 349 pass-blocking snaps). Freshman guard Ethan White, who started one game against Vanderbilt and should earn a starting role this year in some capacity, allowed pressure on only 2.52% of his 119 pass-blocking snaps.

Gators OL Lineup Possibilities

Provided the versatility that Reese and several other players offer, the Gators have options in setting up their ideal unit for the 2020 season. Gouraige, tackle Stone Forsythe, and interior lineman Brett Heggie have previously played multiple positions as well.

While Gouraige started at left guard in 2019, he'd often flex outside to left tackle and did well. Forsythe got off to a rough start at the beginning of the season, but continually improved as a pass protector and swung between left and right tackle depending on when Gouraige would slide outside. Heggie saw time at both guard spots in 2019 and has previously played center as well. As Florida's most experienced returning starter (in-house, so not including Reese), Heggie is a prime candidate to move back to center to replace two-year starter Nick Buchanan.

Florida looks to build off of a successful passing offense that ranked No. 16 in the nation in 2019, which should be a factor in how the lineup looks on opening day. Obviously, run blocking must improve and the entire group will be expected to make strides in their own game to make that happen, but it might be in the Gators' best interest to establish the best pass-protecting unit as possible with quarterback Kyle Trask set to lead the offensive attack.

Given the flexibility Hevesy has this year, he could go several different ways in establishing the starting line. Below are three options that could lead to improved performance. It should be noted that, as he struggled more than any starting lineman for Florida in 2019, right tackle Jean Delance is projected to become a backup.

Option 1

Left tackle: Gouraige

Left guard: White

Center: Heggie

Right guard: Reese

Right tackle: Forsythe

Analysis: Gouraige's athleticism, paired with the pressure rate he gave up as a redshirt freshman, makes the 6-4. 298 lb. lineman an appealing option to start at left tackle full time. He could use a bit more weight and improved strength, which should come from the Gators' strength and conditioning program.

There's a lot of shifting around in this lineup, but that shouldn't be an issue. Heggie slides to center where he has the experience and the leadership qualities to succeed, which will be a constant in these lineup options. Forsythe saw his snaps at right tackle increase dramatically at the end of 2019 and some of his best pass-protecting play came as a result, giving up just two pressures in the final three games. Although White played right guard as a freshman, he should have little-to-no issue flipping sides.

This lineup allows Reese to play his best position, and a domino effect ensues which puts players in comfortable spots as well. Pass protection projects well with this group as well, arguably better than any other combination.

Option 2

Left tackle: Forsythe

Left guard: Gouraige

Center: Heggie

Right guard: White

Right tackle: Reese

Analysis: When it's all said and done, this lineup would bring about the least amount of true change to the line other than new players stepping into starting roles. Forsythe, Gouraige, and White remain in their primary positions from a year ago, Heggie moves to a position he's played before, and Reese moves back to right tackle where he played under Hevesy in 2017. Although the unit wasn't great in 2019, some positional consistency could pay off and lead to better cohesion.

Option 3

Left tackle: Gouraige

Left guard: Joshua Braun (incoming freshman)

Center: Heggie

Right guard: White

Right tackle: Reese

Analysis: Forsythe gets the boot from the lineup in favor of an incoming freshman taking up a spot on along the interior in Braun. While that might be a bit of a risky move, Forsythe's inconsistent overall performance in 2019 should force him to compete for a starting role even if it's likely that he earns one.

Braun, 6-6, 356 lbs., is a high-floor prospect who has played both tackle and both guard spots coming out of a run-heavy offense at Suwannee High School (Live Oak, Fla.). Early in his career, Braun best projects as a mauling guard who has the potential to improve Florida's run-blocking immediately. If he shows out in fall camp, Hevesy could elect to get Braun on the field early, and the best follow-up move would be to slide Gouraige to left tackle and putting Reese on the opposite end.