Florida Gators OL Reese Questionable, LB Moon Doubtful Against Arkansas

While the No. 6 Florida Gators are relishing in its victory over the Georgia Bulldogs from Saturday, this Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks could become that much more difficult after Florida head coach Dan Mullen announced Monday's injury update.

Mullen stated that both offensive lineman Stewart Reese (shoulder) and linebacker Jeremiah Moon (foot) would be questionable and doubtful, respectively, to play on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, and again with UF media, Mullen stated that tight end Kyle Pitts would also be questionable, in the concussion protocol after suffering a blow to the head on Saturday against the Bulldogs. Georgia safety Lewis Cine was ejected due to targetting for the hit laid on Pitts during the second quarter of the contest.

Both Reese and Moon were also injured during the contest and did not return to action. Moon was seen during the second half of the contest in plain clothes (shirt and shorts), indicating he would not be playing for the remainder of the game. In his place, the Gators used a mixture of players, including Mohamoud Diabate, Khris Bogle and Andrew Chatfield Jr.

As for Reese, his replacement, freshman offensive lineman Josh Braun, played 45 total snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, grading out positively (79.1) in pass protection.

On Monday, Mullen mentioned Braun, stating that it was a "huge" opportunity for him, when asked about his reaction when he stepped into the lineup on Saturday.

"I mean he came in and he's a guy that's taken advantage of some opportunity this year due to some injuries and some other things of preparing himself the right way," he said. In post-game, Mullen mentioned seeing Braun's father, and asked him about his nerves upon seeing his son enter the game.

"I hit him like ‘Hey did you get nervous?’ He goes ‘Well, I really wasn't till my wife hit me and was like hey you know he's in right now and I did get a little nervous at that point.'

"But no, I mean he's a very intelligent guy, came in with a great work ethic; has taken advantage of the opportunity of being out there on the field, in practice, and you know, when his number was called, he was ready to go step in the game and play.”

As a freshman, it isn't surprising to see a player of Braun's caliber able to come in and play right away. A four-star recruit out of Live Oak (Fla.), Braun is expected to play a major role for the Gators in the future, especially after Reese leaves following the season. For an offensive lineman, Mullen says, it is incredibly difficult for a freshman to come in right away and play well, perhaps second behind the quarterback position.

"You know the speed of the game, the adjustment, the checks of everything that's happening out there on the field," he said.

"You’re trying to—a lot of these guys are big guys, are still growing into their body and their development, and even for Josh who did enroll roll early but didn't get a spring ball. He's done a really good job of being prepared and ready to go play.”

Braun is currently listed at 6-foot-6, 340 pounds. He packs plenty of punch and was able to effectively handle all situations thrown at him on Saturday.

Entering this week, Braun could see his first start as a Gators lineman if Reese is unable to go, however, sophomore offensive lineman Ethan White was available for the first time this season after dealing with a knee injury just prior to the season starting. White could see himself in the starting lineup if he is ready to go after missing so much action.