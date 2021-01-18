Report: Stewart Reese to Return to Florida Gators in 2021

The Florida Gators will retain the services of right guard Stewart Reese for the 2021 season, as reported by The Athletic. It will act as Reese's sixth year of college football, and second with the Gators after transferring to Florida from Mississippi State during the 2020 offseason.

Reese served as Florida's starting right guard during this past season, playing in 11 of UF's 12 games. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed two sacks and 14 pressures on the year, an all-around solid season in protection for Florida's pass-heavy offense. As a whole, UF gave up 20 sacks in 12 games.

Signing with Mississippi State as a part of the 2016 recruiting class, Reese had two prior years of experience with Florida head coach Dan Mullen, offensive line coach John Hevesy, and a good portion of UF's current coaching staff. In transferring to Florida, Reese joined his younger brother, linebacker David Reese, on the roster.

As left tackle Stone Forsythe and center Brett Heggie are now off to the 2021 NFL Draft, Reese returns as a veteran on an otherwise young Florida offensive line. He'll be tasked with leading a young unit that expects a big step up from young players such as Ethan White, Richard Gouraige, and Joshua Braun. Right tackle Jean Delance has the option to return as well for a sixth season.

Although he wasn't Florida's best lineman this past season, there is no doubt that Reese's experience will be appreciated while Florida retools its offense under the leadership of its next quarterback, Emory Jones.