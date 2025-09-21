Gators Suffer Another Injury on Defense in Miami Game
The Florida Gators are down another key defender. Cornerback Dijon Johnson went down non-contact injury after making a tackle. Johnson later returned to the sidelines on crutches.
Cormani McClain and Devin Moore will take the majority of snaps at cornerback.
Johnson has the team’s only interception this season, the first of his career. The pick came last week in the loss against LSU in Death Valley. Heading into the Miami game, he had four tackles on the year, along with the interception.
Aaron Gates suffered an upper-body injury in the first quarter, forcing him to wear a sling on his left arm on the sidelines.
Head coach Billy Napier is expected to address these injuries during the postgame press conference.
The defense, which has been one of the saving graces for the Gators this season, takes another major hit.
Along with Gates and Johnson, edge rushers LJ McCray and George Gumbs Jr., and defensive linemen Michai Boireau and Caleb Banks are all missing Saturday’s game due to various ailments.
Gumbs was a game-time decision and Boireau has missed the last two games, including Miami.
Banks and McCray each underwent surgery for foot injuries and are expected to miss significant time.
At the time of publication, the Gators are being held scoreless against the Hurricanes. Miami leads 13-0 in the third quarter.