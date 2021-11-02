Takeaways from the Florida Gators Loss to Georgia

Photo: Dameon Pierce; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Anthony Richardson Has A Lot To Learn

Anthony Richardson may have all the potential in the world, but it was clear on Saturday that he was simply not ready.

Richardson struggled against the best defense in the country and found everything to be difficult. Despite his mobility, Richardson was constantly under pressure and forced to create plays with his legs.

He also had three crushing turnovers which essentially ended the game right before the half.

Richardson went 12/20 for 82 yards and carried the ball 12 times for 26 yards. He had a fumble and two interceptions, all of which led to touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

While Georgia is the greatest challenge the young quarterback will face all year, it was obvious on Saturday that he has a ways to go. I have no doubt that Richardson will be a very good college quarterback, but he will have to compete and succeed against defenses at Georgia's level to truly be great.

A huge key in his development will be limiting the turnovers. Richardson has thrown five interceptions over the last three games and all of them have been pretty underwhelming.

He also has to learn how to use his athleticism while under immense pressure as Georgia had him under on Saturday.

If Richardson is healthy following an injury to his head and neck area, he should be the starter for the rest of the season. The only way for Richardson to learn is by letting him work out the kinks, and with nothing to play for at this point, that should be the focus for Florida.

Richardson is the future in Gainesville, but in the present, he has a long way to go to reach his potential. Georgia can expose anybody with the talent they have on defense, and they did it to Richardson in Jacksonville.

Georgia's Defense Is All-Time Great

Georgia's defense won them this game. The offense did its job but the defense did all the dirty work.

The game was a contest for about 27 minutes before Georgia's defense put it away in under three minutes.

It started when the Bulldogs forced a fumble from Richardson. UF safety Rashard Torrence II had just picked off Stetson Bennett IV and the Gators were backed up against their own end zone.

Richardson went off right tackle and was fighting forward for a few yards as the Gators tried to get into half down 3-0. He did everything right as he had the ball tucked high and tight, but Nolan Smith ripped the ball away somehow and set Georgia up at the 11. James Cook scored an 11-yard touchdown on the next play to make it 10-0 Bulldogs.

Two plays later, Richardson had a pass deflected on a diving play by Travon Walker — a defensive lineman — right into the hands of Smith for an interception. Bennett went up top to Kearis Jackson on the next play for a 36-yard touchdown.

The Gators moved the ball a bit more on their next drive, but Richardson telegraphed a pass across the field and Nakobe Dean — a linebacker who I thought in the moment was a corner — jumped the route and took it 50 yards to the house.

The game went from 3-0 to 24-0 just before halftime time and it was all because of Georgia's defense.

Watching the unit in person was insanely impressive. Any time the Gators had a blade of grass, it was closed down almost instantly by a Bulldog defender. They fly to the ball, they all have high football IQs and they are freakish athletes.

I am really not kidding when I say I thought Nakobe Dean was a corner because of how well he played that pick-six. Georgia made everything tough for Florida on Saturday, as the Bulldogs have on every team, and left no doubts they own the best defense in the country.

UF's Defense Did Its Job

Todd Grantham and the Gators' defense actually deserve a lot of credit for their performance on Saturday.

The score obviously does not look great, but the Gators' defense held Georgia to three points until that epic collapse at the end of the first half.

The defense played hard and matched up well with an offense that is physically and athletically superior. The Gators held Bennett to just 10/19 passing for 161 yards and a touchdown while picking him off twice. They also held a potent Georgia rushing attack under 200 yards.

The problem for the defense was the offense put them in impossible situations with turnovers that led to Georgia's scores. 21 of Georgia's 34 points came as a result of turnovers, including a pick-six.

The thing about Georgia's defense is they have continued to make their offense look better than it is all season. They give the offense the ball in plus-territory and give them plenty of chances to score by keeping their opponents off the field.

UF's defense also did something it has desperately needed to do all year: It forced turnovers. The Gators tallied two interceptions and a fumble recovery against the Bulldogs, but matched those turnovers with giveaways offensively.

Saturday may have been the Gator defense's best performance of the year, considering the talent it faced. The only problem was the unit on the other side of the ball was much, much better.

Dameon Pierce Needs To Be More Involved

Dan Mullen's offense has never been one for bell cows and big numbers. Mullen has always been one to spread out the touches and use all of his personnel.

The problem with this is the Gators have a guy that is calling out to be a bell cow in their backfield.

Dameon Pierce is such a strong runner and he is so effective between the tackles. He averaged 7.7 yards per carry on Saturday, but only received nine touches.

It was hard for the Gators to get anything going against the Bulldogs, but they ran the ball with some effectiveness. It should have been more of a priority to keep the ball on the ground and try and extend some drives by moving methodically down the field.

That is the exact type of way to use Pierce, but for some reason, Mullen just did not do it. The running game has been the strength of the Gators all year, but they did not turn to it despite struggling to move the ball through the air so much.

This has been a common theme. Although Pierce leads Florida's running back corps in yards, touchdowns, and yards per carry, he has yet to post ten rushing attempts or more in a single game this season.

If the Gators are looking for a way to reverse the struggles to finish the season, leaning on Pierce in the running game could be a very good option.

Florida Needs More Dynamic Playmakers

A lot has been made of Florida's recruiting in the wake of their matchup against Georgia as a clear talent gap has emerged.

Not many teams can keep up with the Bulldogs on the trail, but Florida has to catch up. The Gators will continue to get dominated by their arch-rival if they do not shrink the talent gap between the two teams.

One area this gap was clear on Saturday was at skill positions, especially wide receiver. The Gators receivers could not get open against Georgia's elite athletes on the edge and it got their quarterbacks into a lot of trouble.

Justin Shorter was the Gators leading receiver on Saturday, but had just four catches for 50 yards. Their best playmaker at the position, Jacob Copeland, had just two catches for 27 yards.

It was always going to be a challenge to make up for the loss of Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney, but the Gators have really struggled to find a main man out wide.

The recruiting all-around needs to get better, but the Gators really need a playmaker that can take over the game the way Pitts and Toney used to. Until they do, they will continue to struggle against teams with elite talent levels like Georgia and Alabama.

