Takeaways From the Florida Gators' Overtime Loss to Missouri

Remember when the Florida Gators lost by two points to No. 1 Alabama earlier this season and things were looking up for Dan Mullen's young UF team? It's been all downhill ever since.

The Gators, fresh off of a 24-23 overtime loss to the Missouri Tigers, now stand at 5-6 on the year, having lost their last four SEC games and needed to come from behind to defeat the vastly inferior FCS Samford Bulldogs one week ago.

The season has been an indisputable disaster, and bowl game eligibility now hinges on a win over Florida State in the regular-season finale, which is far from a guarantee and might even be considered unlikely at this point.

The loss to Missouri made several problems within the program clearer than ever. You can find AllGators' takeaways from the defeat below.

Florida finishes winless in SEC road games

For the first time since 1986, per the Gainesville Sun - and surely since the conference expanded in 1992 - the Gators have finished their 2021 season with a winless record in SEC road games.

Count them up: It began with the 20-13 loss to Kentucky on Oct. 2, followed by a 49-42 defeat to LSU on Oct. 16, a 40-17 blowout at South Carolina on Nov. 6, and was wrapped up by the 24-23 squandering to Missouri last night. Although it was considered a home game for UF, the Gators also lost to Georgia at a neutral site on Oct. 30.

Florida's only away victory this year came in Week 2, a 42-20 win over the South Florida Bulls.

Anthony Richardson's social media creates a scare; Mullen shares why Richardson did not play

Immediately following the defeat, Gators flashy backup quarterback Anthony Richardson gave Florida faithful a scare via social media that hinted at a potential loss far greater than the one to Missouri.

Richardson, who has played just three snaps in Florida's last three games after starting against Georgia, removed everything Florida football-related from the top of his Twitter and Instagram profiles. His profile picture was formerly of himself in a Gators uniform, while his bio read "Quarterback at the University of Florida."

Within a half-hour of my tweet going up, exposing the change, Richardson added "Quarterback at the University of Florida" back to his biographies.

In the day and age of the transfer portal, anything can be taken as a hint that players want to look elsewhere. This isn't to suggest Richardson wants to leave Florida, but for a moment in time after the loss, Richardson gave Florida fans a reason to believe that he was, at the very least, unhappy in his role.

As for Richardson's lack of usage against the Tigers, Mullen pointed to his long list of injuries that have surfaced throughout the season. Mullen indicated that Richardson was dinged up further in practice this past week, after previously wounding his knee while dancing in a team hotel at South Carolina and going down with a concussion against Georgia the week before. Richardson also missed time earlier in the year with a hamstring injury.

“Anthony's been banged up, had more injuries in practice this week, so it was limited in his opportunity, in his ability to practice," Mullen said, asked if he considered playing Richardson on Saturday night. "So, no.”

UF's defense played its best until it mattered most

A week removed from a disastrous performance in which the unit gave up 52 points and 530 yards to FCS Samford, Florida's defense put together its best performance of the season.

The Gators' defense held Missouri to just nine points and 200 yards of offense through the third quarter, limiting Tigers star running back and the SEC's leading rusher Tyler Badie to just ten yards from scrimmage in the first half and holding quarterback Connor Bazelak, the SEC"s No. 4 QB in yards, to just 6.3 yards per attempt all night long.

However, Badie finally wore down the Gators' defense by the end. Badie got going in the third quarter with big rushes of 11, 28, 17 and 19 yards, helping set up a lead-taking passing touchdown from Bazelak to Niko Hea at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

And once the game got to overtime, all Badie needed was two rushes to travel 25 yards to score a game-tying touchdown. Then, Bazelak connected with Daniel Parker on play-action to score the game-winning two-point conversion.

Florida's defense had simply run out of juice.

"I had full confidence I was going to score," Badie told Missouri media. "They weren’t really physical going into the last drive. We knew we had them beat."

That, the Tigers did.

Conservative play-calling comes back to bite

Florida took possession of the ball with 1:04 on the clock at its own 29-yard line, while the game was tied. The next minute and four seconds prompted a flashback to UF's October loss to Kentucky when that game approached halftime, as Mullen and the Gators' offense ran out the clock to send the game to overtime rather than try to set up a game-winning score in regulation on Saturday.

Mullen explained his thought process on the final drive of regulation after the game, sharing his intention to try and set up a score that didn't come to fruition after the result of the first play of the drive

"We were [trying to score] and on the first play, we call a draw on the first play and our running back slipped and fell backwards," said Mullen. "We had a great look for it. It looked like – you’re trying to go call a draw. You think they’re going to be back in coverage and get the drive kind of started right there. Where he slipped and fell, that kind of – at that point, you’re like, OK. That slowed us down there.”.

Asked why Florida opened with a run play when the team was out of timeouts, Mullen said he hoped for an eight-yard gain on the draw against prevent defense had Nay'Quan Wright not slipped in the backfield, which could have opened up passing opportunities to travel into field goal range.

"We actually probably have the next three plays called," Mullen explained. "But we changed it once that happened and it was second down and 14.”

It was a decent explanation of what happened, but even against prevent defense, Florida could have opted to pass the ball with urgency. Even if it meant designing quick-hitting pass concepts targeting receivers near the boundary to get out of bounds and stop the clock after each play.

Quarterback Emory Jones seemed up to the task as he was averaging 8.2 yards per attempt with a completion percentage of 63% on the night, and did not commit a turnover.

The Gators needed roughly 40 yards in that minute to get kicker Chris Howard into field goal range, who had some momentum on his side after converting three field goals earlier in the night. If Mullen had enough confidence in Jones, who has now gone two games without throwing an interception, to lead the offense down the field, the end result of this game could have been in Florida's favor.

Instead, the questionable first-down play-call resulted in negative yardage, and the Gators ran out the clock en route to their overtime fate.

It's time

Heck, it was probably time two weeks ago. But it's undeniable now, the Florida Gators need a new head coach.

Florida has completely fallen apart since it clinched a spot in the 2020 SEC Championship, losing the final three games of that season and another six this year. The Gators' record against Power 5 opponents since the 2020 LSU game now stands at 2-9.

In that stretch, Mullen's teams have set records it should be ashamed of, including the Samford debacle that ended with the most points scored by an FCS program versus an SEC team ever, the most rushing yards by a single player in a game against UF in history (LSU's Tyrion Davis-Price - 287), and the Gators' first winless SEC road record in a season since the conference expanded.

One of the most concerning realizations stems from our previous takeaway: Mullen, considered one of the game's brightest offensive minds, has recruited and put together the Gators' offense for four years. And we have two prime examples now, from this season, that suggest his confidence in the unit is lacking, among others.

Florida's 2022 recruiting class is shaping up to be its worst since 2001 according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, foreshadowing that help in the form of high school talent is not on the way to help Mullen turn the program around. This may not come as a surprise, as Florida's recruiting has regressed significantly with Mullen in charge as is.

The program is in shambles right now and nothing suggests that Mullen can turn things around.

With a comparatively inexpensive buyout of Mullen's contract sitting right in front of the University Athletic Association and as many as six assistant coach vacancies set to emerge at the beginning of the offseason (two jobs are already open due to firings), it's time for a fresh start.

