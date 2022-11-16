Gators TE Griffin McDowell Enters Transfer Portal

Photo: Griffin McDowell; Credit: UAA Communications

Florida redshirt junior tight end Griffin McDowell has entered the transfer portal as a graduate student, he announced on Wednesday. At the time, McDowell was the third UF player to share plans to transfer this week.

"It's been a true blessing and honor to play and earn my degree at the University of Florida," McDowell wrote on Wednesday, giving thanks to former UF head coach Dan Mullen, former strength coach Nick Savage, current head coach Billy Napier and Florida's present coaching staff.

"The memories that I have made with my teammates and coaches will be something I will cherish forever," McDowell added.

A fifth-year redshirt junior, McDowell maintains one season of eligibility that he may use elsewhere. As a graduate student, schools may come in contact with McDowell immediately upon official entry into the portal.

The class of 2018 signee from Leesburg, Ga. appeared in 40 games for the Gators as an offensive lineman, tight end and special teamer. He also spent time along Florida's defensive line as a member of the unit's depth.

McDowell is the seventh player to announce his imminent departure from the program, the sixth of which heading in the direction of the portal, since the 2022 season began. He follows tight end Nick Elksnis, wide receiver Trent Whittemore, offensive lineman Josh Braun, defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson, long snapper Marco Ortiz and edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. (dismissed).

