September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Tennessee Names Starting QB vs. Florida Gators

Tennessee will start Hendon Hooker against the Florida Gators on Saturday night.
Author:
Publish date:

The Tennessee Volunteers plan to start Hendon Hooker at quarterback against the Florida Gators on Saturday, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

Hooker transferred to Tennessee this offseason as the Volunteers' roster was plucked apart in the transfer portal and put back together under the same method, following the dismissal of head coach Jeremy Pruitt in January for recruiting violations.

Hooker earned his first start for Tennessee last week when the Volunteers faced Tennessee Tech, in place of Joe Milton III (formerly of Michigan), who was dealing with an injury suffered in Week 2. Hooker completed 17 of 25 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns in Milton's place last Saturday, adding 64 yards and a touchdown on the ground. 

During his three-year career at Virginia Tech, Hooker compiled a 63.1 completion percentage for 2894 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions, as well as 1033 rushing yards and 15 ground scores.

Should Milton be available, he is expected to back Hooker up against the Gators on Saturday night. If not, Harrison Bailey would fill the No. 2 role. Bailey, a sophomore, stepped in against UF last season and completed 14-of-21 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown in his fourth career appearance.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

USATSI_16776548_168388329_lowres (1)
Football

Report: Tennessee Names Starting QB vs. Florida

11 seconds ago
USATSI_16783428_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
Football

Look: Stephen A. Smith Pays Up to Gators Bet with Tim Tebow

1 hour ago
USATSI_16800655_168388329_lowres (1)
Football

Gators vs. Volunteers: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

5 hours ago
USATSI_16816511_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
Football

Gators vs. Volunteers: Picks, Predictions and Takes

21 hours ago
Mailk Davis v Tenn
Football

Florida Gators X-Factor vs. Tennessee: Run Game

23 hours ago
USATSI_16778643_168388329_lowres (1)
Football

Know Your Enemy, Florida Gators: State of the Tennessee Program

Sep 24, 2021
ASP_1083 (1) (1)
Football

Gators’ Moon Settling in at MLB, Filling Void Left by Ventrell Miller

Sep 24, 2021
Emory Jones
Football

Kingsley Eguakun: The Catalyst for Gators Offensive Line Improvement

Sep 23, 2021