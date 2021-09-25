Report: Tennessee Names Starting QB vs. Florida

The Tennessee Volunteers plan to start Hendon Hooker at quarterback against the Florida Gators on Saturday, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

Hooker transferred to Tennessee this offseason as the Volunteers' roster was plucked apart in the transfer portal and put back together under the same method, following the dismissal of head coach Jeremy Pruitt in January for recruiting violations.

Hooker earned his first start for Tennessee last week when the Volunteers faced Tennessee Tech, in place of Joe Milton III (formerly of Michigan), who was dealing with an injury suffered in Week 2. Hooker completed 17 of 25 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns in Milton's place last Saturday, adding 64 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

During his three-year career at Virginia Tech, Hooker compiled a 63.1 completion percentage for 2894 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions, as well as 1033 rushing yards and 15 ground scores.

Should Milton be available, he is expected to back Hooker up against the Gators on Saturday night. If not, Harrison Bailey would fill the No. 2 role. Bailey, a sophomore, stepped in against UF last season and completed 14-of-21 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown in his fourth career appearance.

