The Texas A&M Aggies will be without a bevy of large contributors during today’s game against the Gators due to illness. As first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, a flu outbreak left a number of A&M players’ status in the air in the hours leading up until game time.

Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed that fact on Saturday morning.

As the game inched closer, key pieces to the A&M squad were ruled out. True freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, who was slated to make the second start of his collegiate career against Florida, is the most notable inactive.

DB Bryce Anderson, QB Max Johnson, PK Ethan Moczulski, DB Kent Robinson and OL Kam Dewberry are others who are unavailable due to the flu.

Sophomore QB Haynes King is expected to reassume his starting duties against the Gators as a result.

Weigman entered the fold at A&M as the No. 32 overall player in the class, according to the SI99, serving as the backup to Johnson and King.

However, after injury and poor performances from the two other men occupying spots in the quarterback room, the rookie signal caller official took over as starter against Ole Miss a week ago. Despite the Aggies’ loss, Weigman produced some juice in a previously stagnant offensive attack to keep his squad in the contest until the end. He finished 28-for-44, 338 yards and four touchdowns.

King is 81-for-142 for 941 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

The Gators' bout against the Aggies kicks off at noon ET.

