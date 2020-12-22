FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Key Oklahoma Defender Opts Out vs. Florida Gators, Declares for Draft

The Sooners will be without one of their best defenders against the Gators in the Cotton Bowl.
Oklahoma starting cornerback Tre Brown has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft and will not partake in the upcoming Cotton Bowl against the Florida Gators, he announced via Twitter on Monday evening.

“After much prayer, consideration and speaking with my family, I have decided to enter the 2021 NFL Draft and will not be playing in the Cotton Bowl," Brown said. "I am excited to take this next step in the pursuit of my childhood dream of playing in the NFL."

Brown is the first Oklahoma player to opt-out of the bowl game, matching Florida's total thus far as star UF tight end Kyle Pitts did so on Sunday morning.

The senior defensive back emerged as a playmaker for the Sooners over the last two years and will be sorely missed against Florida's stellar passing offense, should quarterback Kyle Trask and his arsenal of draft-eligible pass-catchers decide to play in orange and blue for at least one last time. In four seasons, Brown has tallied 141 tackles, two sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions (three in 2020), and 31 defended passes.

UF head coach Dan Mullen said that, other than Pitts, he had not had discussions with any players who planned to opt-out of the Cotton Bowl as of Sunday afternoon. After eight consecutive games played, Mullen allowed the team to return home for a short break before practicing and preparing for OU, where players such as Trask are expected to discuss their future and make a bowl game decision with their families.

Trask is set to meet with media for the Cotton Bowl athlete media availabilities on Tuesday, however, which is a telling sign regarding his plans for Dec. 30.

