Florida Gators 2020 Undrafted Free Agent Signing Tracker

Zach Goodall

While seven former Florida Gators heard their names called in the 2020 NFL Draft, several others missed out and will look to sign with teams as an undrafted free agent.

We're keeping track of each signing below. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Florida Gators Undrafted Free Agent Signings

Defensive tackle Adam Shuler

Adam Shuler is off to Arizona to play for the Cardinals, as he announced on Twitter.

Shuler racked up 68 total tackles, five sacks, and 8.5 tackles for loss in his two seasons at Florida after transferring from West Virginia. The 6-4, 275 defensive tackle was not invited to the NFL Combine, but has been active on Twitter posting workout videos in hopes that a team would come calling.

Punter Tommy Townsend

Tommy Townsend has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs following the NFL Draft.

Townsend has spent the past two years as UF's starting punter, following in the footsteps of his brother Johnny. The latter was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and while Tommy didn't find the same luck, he'll compete with 37-year-old Dustin Colquitt for the Chiefs' starting gig.

During his two starting seasons with the Gators, Townsend averaged 44.8 yards per punt on 93 punts with a career long of 71 yards. Townsend also ran multiple fake punts, converting two for first downs against Vanderbilt in 2018 and Miami in 2019.

Wide receiver Josh Hammond

Josh Hammond has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Mark Long of the Associated Press.

Hammond is the lone draft-eligible Florida receiver to go unselected over the past three days, but he ends up with former teammate cornerback C.J. Henderson in Jacksonville. Henderson was the Jaguars' ninth overall selection in the draft. The 6-0, 194 lb. receiver tallied 87 receptions for 1138 yards and six touchdowns across four seasons in orange and blue.

