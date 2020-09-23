Florida Picked to Win SEC East, Six Gators Named All-SEC by Media

The Florida Gators have been voted as the favorites to win the SEC East in 2020, and to finish fourth overall in the conference, in a poll of conference-affiliated media. Six members of the team were named to All-SEC teams in the same poll.

Florida received 53 first-place votes and 624 points, awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale, to win the SEC East over Georgia, which finished with 613 points and 43 votes. Florida was last picked by the media to win the SEC East in 2010.

The Gators received five points to win the SEC, finishing behind Alabama (77), Georgia and LSU (seven each).

Florida has lost out on SEC Championship appearances thanks to three consecutive losses against Georgia, but the Gators look to turn the tide in one of the most unique seasons of college football we've ever seen. Florida enters the season comfortable as can be at quarterback with redshirt senior Kyle Trask and redshirt junior Emory Jones at the helm, along with four returning starters on the offensive line and even more scattered across the defense. The Gators also retained their entire coaching staff this offseason, while the Bulldogs did some significant shuffling prior to coronavirus pandemic canceling spring camp.

Trask and junior tight end Kyle Pitts were both named First Team All-SEC. Trask enters the season as a starter for the first time since he was a freshman in high school, feeling lighter on his feet after losing 13 pounds this offseason and improving his ability as a rusher. And of course, eyes will be on his progression as a passer after tossing for 2,941 yards and 25 touchdowns a year ago, with 649 of those yards, and five scores, going to Pitts.

Defensive lineman Zachary Carter and cornerbacks Marco Wilson and Kaiir Elam received Second Team honors. Carter plays inside and out on Florida's defensive line, and was named the starting three-technique defensive tackle in UF's initial depth chart ahead of its season-opening game against Ole Miss. Elam will step up in place of CJ Henderson as a full-time starter, arguably outplaying the 2020 first-round pick last year, with Wilson looking to shadow premier route-runners outside and in the slot.

Linebacker Ventrell Miller made the Third Team. Miller is set to start at middle linebacker, replacing former All-SEC linebacker David Reese II. Miller finished second on the team with 55 tackles a year ago and looks to improve as a coverage defender this season, having lost 15 pounds and improving his speed according to linebackers coach Christian Robinson.

Below, you can find the entire preseason media All-SEC team.

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Kyle Trask, Florida

RB - Najee Harris, Alabama

RB – Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama

WR - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL - Trey Smith, Tennessee

OL - Landon Dickerson, Alabama

OL - Landon Young, Kentucky

C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky

Second-Team

QB – Kellen Mond, Texas A & M

RB - Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas

RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A & M

WR - George Pickens, Georgia

WR - Terrace Marshall, LSU

TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A & M

OL - Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL - Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

OL - Ed Ingram, LSU

C - Trey Hill, Georgia

Third-Team

QB – Mac Jones, Alabama

RB - Zamir White, Georgia

RB - Larry Rountree, Missouri

WR - Seth Williams, Auburn

WR - Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

TE - Arik Gilbert, LSU

OL - Austin Deculus, LSU

OL - Brodarious Hamm, Auburn

OL - Evan Neal, Alabama

OL - Wanya Morris, Tennessee

C - Landon Dickerson, Alabama

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL - Malik Herring, Georgia

LB - Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB - K.J. Britt, Auburn

LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB - Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

DB - Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB - Jacoby Stevens, LSU

Second-Team

DL - Bobby Brown, Texas A & M

DL - Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

DL - Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

DL - Zachary Carter, Florida

LB - Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee

LB - Monty Rice, Georgia

LB - Jabril Cox, LSU

DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida

DB - Eric Stokes, Georgia

DB - Marco Wilson, Florida

DB - Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina

Third-Team

DL - Aaron Sterling, South Carolina

DL - Glen Logan, LSU

DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL - DJ Dale, Alabama

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

LB - Boogie Watson, Kentucky

DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A & M

DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB - Tyree Gillespie, Missouri

DB - Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DB - Bryce Thompson, Tennessee*

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P - Max Duffy, Kentucky

PK - Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

RS - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

AP - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second-Team

P - Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK - Cade York, LSU

RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Third-Team

P - Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

* indicates a tie