Watch: Gators First-Round Pick Kaiir Elam Posts First Career Interception

Former Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam made a leaping grab on his first interceptions in the pros.

Former Florida Gators cornerback and 2022 first-round draft pick Kaiir Elam posted his first career NFL interception for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, which you can watch below.

As the Bills held a commanding, 31-3 lead over Pittsburgh approaching halftime, Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett underthrew a go-route down the left sideline that Elam jumped from a trail technique and hauled in at Buffalo's 38-yard line.

Elam, who the Bills selected with the No. 23 pick in the NFL Draft this past April, has appeared in all five games for Buffalo this season including starts in their last three contests including Sunday's matchup with Pittsburgh. He's tallied 21 tackles, an interception and two defended passes in his young pro career at the time of this story.

Elam, the nephew of former All-American UF safety Matt Elam, was a two-plus season starter for the Gators after signing with Florida as a consensus four-star cornerback out of North Palm Beach (Fla.) The Benjamin School.

He posted 79 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 26 defended passes and a forced fumble in 35 games with the Gators, earning First-Team All-SEC honors in 2020 and All-SEC Freshman Team honors in 2019.

Elam and former Gators running back Dameon Pierce have emerged as NFL starters amid their rookie seasons.

