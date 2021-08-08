Former Gators HC Will Muschamp Promoted to ST Coach at Georgia

Former Florida Gators head coach Will Muschamp has been promoted to the Georgia Bulldogs coaching staff.

Muschamp has been promoted from his role as an analyst to special teams coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Muschamp will handle special teams recruiting duties while UGA tight ends coach Todd Hartley is expected to take over the coaching aspect of the role.

This comes after Scott Cochran vacated the role, "at least temporarily" per the AJC, on Sunday. Cochran has reportedly not been in attendance for Bulldogs' fall training camp.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart confirmed Cochran's absence on Sunday night, acknowledging that Cochran is dealing with “health issues.”

“(Cochran) is taking time to prioritize his mental health and well-being,” Smart shared in a statement. “We fully support him as he takes this time to focus on his well-being.”

Smart would not confirm Muschamp's promotion in his statement, but the AJC learned of the move from the outlet's group of sources.

Muschamp, 50, spent four seasons at Florida from 2011-14, compiling a 28-21 overall record with a 17-15 record within the SEC. He was let go from the same position at South Carolina before the end of the 2020 season, after going 28-30 (17-22) in under five years.

Georgia hired Muschamp as a defensive analyst at the beginning of February.

