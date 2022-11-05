Photo: Justin Shorter; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators redshirt junior wide receiver Justin Shorter will not play against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, according to Jacob Rudner of Swamp247.

Shorter, who was listed as questionable on Florida's midweek injury report with a lower-body injury, was seen during team warmups with sweatpants and tennis shoes prior to Saturday's matchup, indicating that he would be inactive.

Swamp247 reported that Shorter is currently nursing a hamstring injury.

Head coach Billy Napier shared on Wednesday that Shorter had practiced on a minimal basis throughout the week and would be a game-time decision upon arrival at Kyle Field.

This leaves Florida without one of its most productive pass-catchers entering its second road game of the year. Shorter leads the Gators with 471 yards across 21 receptions, including two touchdowns.

Sophomore Ja'Quavion Fraziars and freshman Caleb Douglas are expected to step up in place of Shorter at outside wide receiver for the Gators, paired with junior Ricky Pearsall on the slot and sophomore Xzavier Henderson at the opposite outside receiver position.

Only Douglas is credited for catching a pass this year, which went for 62 yards and a touchdown against Eastern Washington in Week 5, although Fraziars hauled in a two-point conversion during UF's Week 1 matchup with Utah.

