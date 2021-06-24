OL Yousef Mugharbil Enrolls at Florida

The top offensive lineman to sign with the Gators in the recruiting class of 2021 is on campus: Murphy (N.C.) guard Yousef Mugharbil enrolled at Florida this week, according to 247Sports.

Mugharbil committed to Florida in November 2020. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman chose the Gators over North Carolina, Tennessee, Penn State, Louisville, N.C. State, and Virginia Tech, following a seven-month-long recruitment by UF tight ends coach Tim Brewster and offensive line coach John Hevesy.

Mugharbil is one of three offensive line prospects that signed with Florida in the 2021 cycle, alongside Trinity Christian Academy (Fla.) offensive tackle Austin Barber and Trinity Catholic (Fla.) center Jake Slaughter. Each prospect has now enrolled at UF.

You can find a snippet of Mugharbil's Sports Illustrated All-American scouting report below.

Athleticism: Grunt working guard prospect. Not going to blow you away athletically, but plays with enough effort to overcome any physical shortcomings. He’s only asked to move forward in high school, which could identify the initial area for improvement on the next level. Bottom Line: Mugharbil will need to make the transition down to guard because he’s an excellent short-area blocker. A lack of polish limits his ceiling on the outside. Perhaps if and when the foot-speed increases with a college strength and conditioning program, there’s a chance he could kick back to tackle as a front-side protector.

